Morningstar Likes Berkshire Among Financial Stocks

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Protesters gather at state Capitol to challenge Tom Horne’s anti-dual language rhetoric Inflation hits Valley animal shelters; adoptions decline amidst soaring costs Arizona Helping Hands launches mobile unit to assist foster children and families throughout state GOP, Jewish groups denounce College Republicans United's Prescott event, sponsorships Credit Union West awards $10K in scholarships to local high school seniors CATCH 22 — Day 14: Cottonwood man sought on voyeurism, harassment charges Artists invited to submit work for ‘Sonic Expressions: Art+Music’ group exhibition at Yavapai College Prescott Art Gallery Couple taken into custody after barricading themselves inside someone else’s home in Cordes Lakes Heritage Middle School principal new to school administration but not to leadership Third rodeo-related petition set for Prescott City Council discussion in August

Subscribe Now
Friday, July 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Morningstar Likes Berkshire Among Financial Stocks

Dan Weil
Originally Published: July 14, 2023 noon

The financial services sector has underperformed so far this year, with the Morningstar U.S. Financial Services Index returning 4%, compared to 18% for the S&P 500.

As of June 30, more than half of the financial services stocks that Morningstar covers traded below its fair value estimates. The most opportunities lie among credit services firms and banks, says Morningstar analyst Michael Wong.

Here are three major stocks the firm sees as undervalued.

Berkshire Hathaway

(BRK.B) - Get Free Report

Morningstar moat (durable competitive advantage) rating: wide. Morningstar fair value estimate: $370. Thursday’s closing price: $343.50.

“We believe that Berkshire, owing to its diversification and lower overall risk profile, offers one of the better risk-adjusted return profiles in the financial-services sector,” wrote Morningstar analyst Gregg Warren. And, “it remains a generally solid candidate for downside protection during market selloffs,” he said.

“We’re impressed by Berkshire's ability in most years to generate high-single- to double-digit growth in book value per share, comfortably above our estimate of its cost of capital,” Warren said.

“We believe that it will take some time before the firm finally succumbs to the impediments created by the sheer size and scale of its operations.” And he’s not worried about the ultimate departure of Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger from Berkshire.

Blackstone

(BX) - Get Free Report

Morningstar moat rating: narrow. Morningstar fair value estimate: $105. Thursday’s closing price: $102.75 (the stock has soared 12% since July 7).

“We consider Blackstone to be the preeminent alternative asset manager, with $991 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of March 31,” Warren said.

“The company has scale in each of its four business segments.” That includes: private equity, real estate, credit & insurance, and hedge funds.

“Blackstone has also built out a large base of employees -- including in-house executives, consultants, and advisers,” Warren said. “They have decades of industry experience and can successfully revitalize a company or property through cost-cutting, acquisitions, or other strategic maneuvers.”

And “these attributes have provided Blackstone with the ability to not only gather but retain assets in various market conditions as well as providing a means of differentiating itself from peers,” he said.

Citigroup

(C) - Get Free Report

Morningstar moat rating: none. Morningstar fair value estimate: $73. Thursday’s closing price: $47.70.

Citigroup has an international commercial banking operation and a domestically-focused retail banking segment, notes Morningstar analyst Eric Compton.

Within the bank's commercial operations, Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Citi has large trading, investment banking, international corporate banking, and custody operations.

“ICG is Citi's most unique business unit, as its global footprint is hard to replicate,” Compton said. “This international presence will help Citigroup remain a bank of choice for companies with cross-border needs.”

The bank's other main segment is the personal banking and wealth management unit. It’s composed primarily of a U.S.-focused credit card business, Compton said. “This unit has had mixed results over the years.”

Bottom line: “Citigroup is in the middle of a major turnaround and remains a complex story,” he said.

The author owns shares of Berkshire Hathaway and Blackstone.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: