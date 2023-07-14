Maybelline Faces Bud-Light-Style Backlash After Prime Day Video

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Protesters gather at state Capitol to challenge Tom Horne’s anti-dual language rhetoric Inflation hits Valley animal shelters; adoptions decline amidst soaring costs Arizona Helping Hands launches mobile unit to assist foster children and families throughout state GOP, Jewish groups denounce College Republicans United's Prescott event, sponsorships Credit Union West awards $10K in scholarships to local high school seniors CATCH 22 — Day 14: Cottonwood man sought on voyeurism, harassment charges Artists invited to submit work for ‘Sonic Expressions: Art+Music’ group exhibition at Yavapai College Prescott Art Gallery Couple taken into custody after barricading themselves inside someone else’s home in Cordes Lakes Heritage Middle School principal new to school administration but not to leadership Third rodeo-related petition set for Prescott City Council discussion in August

Subscribe Now
Friday, July 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Maybelline Faces Bud-Light-Style Backlash After Prime Day Video

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: July 14, 2023 1:46 p.m.

When Bud Light opted to retain the transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney for a digital marketing campaign, it was clear what Anheuser-Busch (BUD) - Get Free Report wanted to accomplish

The beer company was trying to leverage Mulvaney's prominence to reach her audience and expand the brand's audience in the LGBTQ+ community. Budweiser executives had no real reason to believe that anyone outside Mulvaney's fan base would see the promotion.

DON'T MISS: Bud Light 'Woke' War Isn't Just About Kid Rock, Garth Brooks

Kid Rock, of course, changed the trajectory of that promotion. His video, in which he shot up cases of Bud Light, brought attention to the Mulvaney campaign from Bud Light's core audience. And much of that audience did not like the brand's idea to partner with a transgender person. That led to the boycott of Bud Light, which has seen the brand's sales fall by 28%.

Bud Light executives misjudged their audience or they took a risk in hoping that their core customers would not see the Mulvaney promotion.

L'Oreal's (LRLCY) - Get Free Report Maybelline appears to have followed Bud Light in making a marketing choice that its fans are widely rejecting. In this case, however, the company opted to share its controversial spokesperson choice not on an influencer's page but on its own Instagram site as part of a promotion for Amazon's Prime Day.

All sorts of companies had special sales to celebrate Amazon Prime Day.

Image source&colon Shutterstock

Maybelline Uses Top Influencer for Lipstick Tutorial

Maybelline released a Prime Day video featuring Ryan Vita, a social-media influencer who uses "she/he/they" pronouns and describes themselves as "*not like other beauty gurus." Vita is a major star in the social-media world, with 1.2 million TikTok followers.

They sport a bald head and a bushy beard and their Instagram videos involve testing different makeups. Maybelline posted a video of Vita touting its Prime Day specials while trying on various makeup products.

"Of course we have @amazon prime day deals @ryanvitabeauty 😉!!! Click on the link in our bio to shop our bundles while this offer lasts! Hurry prime day ends tonight!!!!! 💰#maybellinepartner," the company posted.

The decision to use Vita for the promotion was met with an immediate social-media backlash.

ALSO READ:

Social Media Reacts to Maybelline's Promotion

While Vita clearly has a large following that support their videos, their audience does not appear to be the one Maybelline reached with this promotion. The comments on its Instagram page were overwhelmingly negative.

"Maybelline needs Jesus Christ ASAP like this isn’t normal at all," wrote jemimatanga.

"Disturbing video worst way of marketing," added um_laren4.

"I don`t want any more makeup of Maybelline, this is not normal propaganda," daleksieva shared.

"Now you know what brand of cosmetics not to buy," ivansq78 wrote.

The video did get nearly 18,000 likes but the comments were overwhelmingly negative, with many calling to stop buying the brand. The core argument from people appears to be outlined here:

"The point of advertising is to focus on a target audience, not alienate them. You had better hope that there are a lot of lipstick-wearing, bearded men out there to make up the sales that you have just lost,"karenshaf57 wrote.

Get investment guidance from trusted portfolio managers without the management fees. Sign up for Action Alerts PLUS now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: