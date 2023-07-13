You Can Still Save $100 on the iPad Mini at Amazon in Rare Post Prime Day Deal

Prime Day 2023 might be over, but that doesn’t mean deals on Amazon are a thing of the past. Furthermore, you're in luck if you missed out on scoring an iPad at a discount during the 48-hour shopping event.

Apple’s sixth-generation iPad Mini with Wi-Fi and 64GB of storage is $100 off at just $400. You also get your pick of color, as Starlight, Pink, Purple, and Space Gray are all in stock. This price is within the $20 of the lowest price ever and is still a massive 20% off the most portable iPad.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

iPad Mini 6th Gen, $400 (was $500) at Amazon

As the name hints, the iPad Mini is the smallest of the modern-day lineup. It features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display that’s great for browsing the web, watching videos, FaceTiming with friends, reading books, and even some light gaming. It’s also easy enough to hold this iPad with just one hand and not get strained.

While the screen is smaller than any other iPad, it’s just one part of what makes this ultra-portable. The iPad Mini is just 6.3 millimeters thick and weighs 0.65 pounds. Super lightweight and easy enough to toss in a bag, backpack, and even in the rear pocket of some pants.

iPadOS runs smoothly here thanks to the A15 Bionic chip, which can easily task any conceivable app. You can even split the screen between multiple apps and run a FaceTime picture-in-picture over it. The A15 is made up of a 6-Core CPU, 5-Core GPU, and a 16-Core Neural engine. You’ll also have plenty of room to store applications, photos, and videos with 64GB of storage. If you need more storage or want 5G connectivity, you can save on other models at Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report.

iPad Mini 6th Gen Wi-Fi + Cellular with 256GB of storage, $750 (was $799) at Amazon

Like most iPads, you can expect all-day battery life on the Mini, which can be easily recharged with the USB-C port. Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report even includes a USB-C charging cable with a 20-watt power plug in the box.

Apple’s iPad Mini also supports the second-generation Apple Pencil (89, was $129), which is the most advanced in the lineup. It magnetically attaches to the side of the tablet; that way, you’ll never lose it, and wireless charges in the same spot.

Pairing this essential accessory with the iPad Mini makes it the perfect modern-day Moleskin notebook. You can also use the Apple Pencil to make up documents, draw, and navigate iPadOS.

Between its go-anywhere capabilities and tremendous power, the iPad Mini is one of the best smaller-screen tablets on the market. And at $100 off for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, it delivers even more value and lets you save a bit.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.