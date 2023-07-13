You Can Still Save $100 on the iPad Mini at Amazon in Rare Post Prime Day Deal

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Phoenix area inflation cools, but still higher than national average rise Navajo president presses Congress for more time, money, for water project Arizona Democrats file complaint against No Labels over donor secrecy Updated cost estimate contract for Big Chino Water Ranch gets Prescott council OK Arizona Territorial Society to present speaker Kelly Cordes July 20 Proactive tips to avoid being a victim of auto burglary HUSD board OKs new sign-language course at Bradshaw Mountain High School PUSD approves final 2023-24 budget Art sculptures around Civic Center exemplify rich culture of Prescott Valley CATCH 22 — Day 13: Fugitive wanted for aggravated assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest

Subscribe Now
Thursday, July 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

You Can Still Save $100 on the iPad Mini at Amazon in Rare Post Prime Day Deal

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: July 13, 2023 5:45 p.m.

Prime Day 2023 might be over, but that doesn’t mean deals on Amazon are a thing of the past. Furthermore, you're in luck if you missed out on scoring an iPad at a discount during the 48-hour shopping event.

Apple’s sixth-generation iPad Mini with Wi-Fi and 64GB of storage is $100 off at just $400. You also get your pick of color, as Starlight, Pink, Purple, and Space Gray are all in stock. This price is within the $20 of the lowest price ever and is still a massive 20% off the most portable iPad.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

iPad Mini 6th Gen, $400 (was $500) at Amazon

Apple

Get It.

As the name hints, the iPad Mini is the smallest of the modern-day lineup. It features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display that’s great for browsing the web, watching videos, FaceTiming with friends, reading books, and even some light gaming. It’s also easy enough to hold this iPad with just one hand and not get strained.

While the screen is smaller than any other iPad, it’s just one part of what makes this ultra-portable. The iPad Mini is just 6.3 millimeters thick and weighs 0.65 pounds. Super lightweight and easy enough to toss in a bag, backpack, and even in the rear pocket of some pants.

iPadOS runs smoothly here thanks to the A15 Bionic chip, which can easily task any conceivable app. You can even split the screen between multiple apps and run a FaceTime picture-in-picture over it. The A15 is made up of a 6-Core CPU, 5-Core GPU, and a 16-Core Neural engine. You’ll also have plenty of room to store applications, photos, and videos with 64GB of storage. If you need more storage or want 5G connectivity, you can save on other models at Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Free Report.

  • iPad Mini 6th Gen Wi-Fi + Cellular with 256GB of storage, $750 (was $799) at Amazon

Like most iPads, you can expect all-day battery life on the Mini, which can be easily recharged with the USB-C port. Apple  (AAPL) - Get Free Report even includes a USB-C charging cable with a 20-watt power plug in the box.

Apple

Apple’s iPad Mini also supports the second-generation Apple Pencil (89, was $129), which is the most advanced in the lineup. It magnetically attaches to the side of the tablet; that way, you’ll never lose it, and wireless charges in the same spot. 

Pairing this essential accessory with the iPad Mini makes it the perfect modern-day Moleskin notebook. You can also use the Apple Pencil to make up documents, draw, and navigate iPadOS.

Between its go-anywhere capabilities and tremendous power, the iPad Mini is one of the best smaller-screen tablets on the market. And at $100 off for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, it delivers even more value and lets you save a bit.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: