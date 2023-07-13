You Can Own Your First Tesla For Less Than $2,000

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Phoenix area inflation cools, but still higher than national average rise Navajo president presses Congress for more time, money, for water project Arizona Democrats file complaint against No Labels over donor secrecy Updated cost estimate contract for Big Chino Water Ranch gets Prescott council OK Arizona Territorial Society to present speaker Kelly Cordes July 20 Proactive tips to avoid being a victim of auto burglary HUSD board OKs new sign-language course at Bradshaw Mountain High School PUSD approves final 2023-24 budget Art sculptures around Civic Center exemplify rich culture of Prescott Valley CATCH 22 — Day 13: Fugitive wanted for aggravated assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest

Subscribe Now
Thursday, July 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

You Can Own Your First Tesla For Less Than $2,000

Tony Owusu
Originally Published: July 13, 2023 2:17 p.m.

Home ownership; the birth of your first child; owning your first Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Free Report

These are just some of the life milestones millions of Tesla fans envision when thinking about the future.

DON'T MISS: Tesla Unveils All-Electric Cyberquad for Kids

Now young Tesla fans in China will have a much easier path to at least one of those milestones thanks to a new promotion, and a new vehicle, set to come off of the Tesla production line.

Tesla debuted its all-electric Cyberquad all-terrain vehicle for kids back in December 2021, and is now bringing the vehicle to China's market this week, according to Bloomberg.

Tesla will sell the vehicle -- with its range of 8 miles and 1.5 hour battery life -- for 11,990 yuan ($1,670) starting at 10 a.m. local time on Friday.

More Tesla:

"Inspired by our iconic Cybertruck design, the four-wheel ATV features a full steel frame, cushioned seat and adjustable suspension with rear disk braking and LED light bars," reads the product description.

Out riding with the kids on the Cyberquads! So much fun for kids and adults! @tesla pic.twitter.com/gq23GWsiDk

— Franz von Holzhausen (@woodhaus2) December 2, 2021

With a weight limit of 150 pounds, the ATV-style toy car is suitable for kids over age 8.

It comes with three speed settings: 5 mph, 10 mph, and 5 mph in reverse. It takes about five hours to fully charge, compared with at least 12 hours for an average Tesla.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has bent over backwards to ingratiate himself to the Chinese government and people in recent years.

Last week, Musk signed a letter pledging Tesla's commitment to China's "core socialist values."

Tesla was the only foreign auto maker out of 15 other companies to sign the letter, according to the Daily Mail.

The Chinese market represents about a third of Tesla's annual sales and his Tesla's second largest market outside of the U.S.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: