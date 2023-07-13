You Can Own Your First Tesla For Less Than $2,000

Home ownership; the birth of your first child; owning your first Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report.

These are just some of the life milestones millions of Tesla fans envision when thinking about the future.

Now young Tesla fans in China will have a much easier path to at least one of those milestones thanks to a new promotion, and a new vehicle, set to come off of the Tesla production line.

Tesla debuted its all-electric Cyberquad all-terrain vehicle for kids back in December 2021, and is now bringing the vehicle to China's market this week, according to Bloomberg.

Tesla will sell the vehicle -- with its range of 8 miles and 1.5 hour battery life -- for 11,990 yuan ($1,670) starting at 10 a.m. local time on Friday.

"Inspired by our iconic Cybertruck design, the four-wheel ATV features a full steel frame, cushioned seat and adjustable suspension with rear disk braking and LED light bars," reads the product description.

Out riding with the kids on the Cyberquads! So much fun for kids and adults! @tesla pic.twitter.com/gq23GWsiDk — Franz von Holzhausen (@woodhaus2) December 2, 2021

With a weight limit of 150 pounds, the ATV-style toy car is suitable for kids over age 8.

It comes with three speed settings: 5 mph, 10 mph, and 5 mph in reverse. It takes about five hours to fully charge, compared with at least 12 hours for an average Tesla.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has bent over backwards to ingratiate himself to the Chinese government and people in recent years.

Last week, Musk signed a letter pledging Tesla's commitment to China's "core socialist values."

Tesla was the only foreign auto maker out of 15 other companies to sign the letter, according to the Daily Mail.

The Chinese market represents about a third of Tesla's annual sales and his Tesla's second largest market outside of the U.S.