TheStreet’s New App, Powered By Tornado, Levels the Playing Field for Investors

TheStreet Staff
Originally Published: July 13, 2023 2:14 p.m.

Professional money managers can access expert analysis, data, and trading tools that individual investors can only imagine, giving them an important edge when identifying winners and losers. That’s about to change. TheStreet.com has launched a new app to bridge the gap.

  • Discover new investing ideas with the same tools used by the pros.
  • Access insight from TheStreet experts and community members.
  • Trade portfolios directly from within the app or create a simulated portfolio.

TheStreet app combines professional financial insight into economics, stocks, and bonds with the Tornado trading platform, enabling users to research and execute trades within their portfolios all from one place. The app provides access to a rich community of serious investors, allowing investors to compare notes, discuss pros and cons, and formulate a more comprehensive investment thesis.

“The integration of up-to-the-minute market information with stock trading and wealth-building ideas makes this app an indispensable tool,” said Sara Silverstein, Editor in Chief of TheStreet. “Investors of all levels and styles can discover ideas, research stocks, and make smarter investing decisions with TheStreet powered by Tornado.”

A Suite of Professional Investing Tools

The app, which is available on both iOS and Android devices, also seamlessly integrates expert insight offered to members by TheStreet’s premium team, including Action Alerts PLUS, Real Money, Real Money Pro, TheStreet | Smarts, Top Stocks, and Retirement Daily.

Non-members and premium subscribers can offer their opinion on investments discussed in free and premium content with a simple up or down click directly from each article. Then, users can explain their investment thesis. They can also easily share their own or others' opinions with others, follow specific community members, and track idea performance.

Download the app now:

Apple iOS

Android

TheStreet app powered by Tornado.

TheStreet &sol Shutterstock

Users can also create simulated portfolios to keep tabs on their favorite stocks or open or transfer their accounts to trade directly inside the app. Newly funded and transferred accounts can qualify for a special bonus deposit of up to $1,000. Plus, you can qualify for special “learn to earn” bonuses by participating in simple investing lessons, perfect for novices and pros alike.

To help investors with their investment decisions, TheStreet app also contains a deep bench of financial data from S&P Capital IQ, a leading data service provider to professional money managers. Users can also choose from pre-set filters, including upcoming earnings, stocks with juicy dividends, and stocks owned by famous investors.

TheStreet app also includes powerful trading tools similar to money managers, including one-click portfolio optimization that uses trusted technology to diversify portfolios.

A Better Way to Invest in Your Financial Future

You don’t have to invest in isolation anymore. Increasingly, social media solutions like TheStreet’s app provide a vibrant community of like-minded investors, giving access to insight otherwise unavailable to individual investors. By combining crowd-sourcing investment ideas with real-time and historical financial data, expert insight, and simulated and live trading, TheStreet app puts the power of the pros in the palm of your hand.

