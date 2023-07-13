The TikTok-Loved Breville Espresso Machine Is $200 Off on Amazon

Yes, Amazon’s Prime Day 2023 has wrapped, but you can still score some massive savings on many items. One of the best is a rare $200 discount on the TikTok famous Breville espresso machine.

It comes in either a sleek Brushed Stainless Steel or a modern Black Sesame and gives you everything you need to make a cup of espresso minus the beans and water. It’s a full 27% off at just $550, and Prime members score free, fast shipping.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine, $550 (was $750) at Amazon

Whether you’ve seen it scrolling TikTok or this is your first introduction to a Breville Espresso Machine, there is no doubting just how good it looks on a counter. It also boasts the unique ability to level it up instantly. Given that it’s a one-stop-shop espresso maker with a built-in grinder and milk frother, it takes up a bit more real estate than, say, a Nespresso or a Keurig.

The Barista Express Espresso Machine comes in at 23 pounds and a depth of 13.8 inches. Just be sure to have enough space, and you can enjoy a cup of espresso every morning or after dinner.

The top bar features an array of buttons for controlling everything from a per-cup grinding of beans to selecting the filter size and, of course, the brew itself. The bean grinder is built into the top of the Barista Express, taking the mess out of the operation. You’ll slide the portafilter in and watch as it fills with grinds. From there, use the included tamper to even it out and then lock it in place to brew.

Inside the Barista Express is a Breville-proprietary 15 bar Italian pump, which delivers exactly nine bar extraction for each cup. The result is a delicious, crisp espresso shot, but you can also be adventurous and make other drinks. With the built-in milk frother, you can even make lattes or americanos.

You won’t be left waiting long for the water to heat up for a proper brew thanks to a Thermocoil heating system, which archives the proper temperature in seconds. Given how this one countertop appliance can do it all, it’s been all over TikTok as a popular kitchen upgrade that’s a necessity for any fan of coffee or espresso. Similarly, it’s also received up over 18,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

So whether you’ve been eager to score a Breville Espresso Machine at a discount or maybe have an aging model, you’d like to upgrade, act fast and head over to Amazon to get the Barista Express Espresso Machine in Black Sesame or Brushed Stainless Steel for just $550.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.