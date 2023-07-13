Rebel's Edge -Analyzing Market News- $VSAT, $PRG, $PLUG, and the Cincinnati Reds

Join Pete Najarian and special guest Marc LoPresti on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Viasat facing major problems with their satellites, Progressive's huge miss, Trade Desk replacing Activision in the Nasdaq-100, and UOA in Plug Power. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Pete and Marc share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about the Cincinnati Reds, and the NFL's involvement with HBO's Hard Knocks and Netflix's Quarterback. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

Learn more about options trading with Jon and Pete at: https://marketrebellion.com