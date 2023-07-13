Obituary: Terry Lee Forthun

Terry Lee Forthun passed on July 7, 2023 from pneumonia after a long, debilitating illness. He was born on Jan. 3, 1945 to Kenneth and Verna Forthun in Ida Grove, Iowa.

Terry graduated from Ida Grove H.S. and attended the University of Iowa, University of Northern Iowa and Phoenix University. He taught high school English for 10 years in Iowa and Arizona.

In 1977, Terry and Catherine moved to Phoenix. There he served as the President of the Arizona Federation of Teachers Unions for 20 years. He was President of the Arizona AFLCIO for six years. In 2006 he and his wife retired to their current home at the Prescott Country Club. He enjoyed playing golf and poker at Bucky’s.

After his life of service, he is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, a brother-in-law Gene Zielie, niece Nicole Zielie, nephew Brad Zielie and four great-nieces. He will be joining his dear sister Marilyn Zielie and his parents who preceded him. Those wishing to make donations in his name can do so at Rainbow Acres in Camp Verde, Arizona.



Information provided by the family.