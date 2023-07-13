Obituary: Peggy L. Thompson
Originally Published: July 13, 2023 10:45 p.m.
Peggy L. Thompson, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2023.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Bethel Baptist Church, 6901 E. Horizon Ln., Prescott Valley. Lunch will follow.
Information provided by the family.
