Obituary: Ellen Kitterer

Ellen Kitterer, passed away July 11, 2023 in Prescott, Arizona.

She was born Dec. 8, 1950 in New York City, New York.

She is survived by her husband Nevin (Rick) Kitterer of Prescott, brother Phillip and sister Kelly, Uncle Bob, Aunt Rita and cousins Paul and Hanna.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials be made to Desert Paws Animal Rescue, 4920 Power Road, Mesa, AZ (480-380-5214) in her memory.

Funeral Services will be at noon Monday, July 17, at the Hampton Funeral Home, 240 S. Cortez St., Prescott, AZ.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

