Obituary: Brad Hicks

Brad Hicks, born May 28, 1966 in Carmel by the Sea, California, passed away unexpectedly on July 2, 2023 at his home in Prescott, Arizona, where he lived most of his life.

Brad loved hiking, four wheeling, shooting, and especially showering in the woods! He was an outstanding guy. Everyone liked him the first time they met him. He enjoyed working with people and was respected by the local contractors. He always had a smile or a joke, and you could always count on him to be there when you needed him. He touched so many people’s lives and there will never be anyone like him.

Brad leaves behind the love of his life, his wife of 8 years, Nikki, step-son Scott Clark, his brother Billy Hicks (Paula) of Plano, TX, sister Carla Stewart (Eric) of Monroe, WA, niece Jorden (Xavier), nephew Jackson, Aunt Nelva Williams (Wes), Aunt Kim Biamonte, and cousins Brennan, Brit, Craig, Renee, Devon, Monty, and Lana. He is predeceased by his father, Billy Lee Hicks, and his mother Carlene Briggs, both of Prescott.

He was the best husband and friend. A genuine, honest, and extremely good-looking man, inside and out! He always will live in our hearts and will be sorely missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at: https://givesendgo.com/GAU8D?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=GAU8D.



Information provided by the family.