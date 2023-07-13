Disney's Bob Iger Hits Back at 'Preposterous' DeSantis Accusation as Woke Backlash Intensifies

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report has a big problem on its hands that doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon.

To be fair, the media conglomerate has several other smaller problems, including falling attendance at its theme parks and a media division that is struggling to put out content that fans like -- and that was before the writers' strike.

But one of the biggest problems for the company is the feud between Disney and Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis.

What started off as former Disney CEO Bob Chapek speaking up about a Florida law he disagreed with has morphed into a feud between the state and the company which has resulted in DeSantis accusing Disney of sexualizing and grooming children.

"We are concerned that he has decided to retaliate against the company for a position the company took on pending legislation in that state. And frankly the company was in its right -- even though I'm not sure it was handled very well -- to speak up on an issue," Iger told CNBC.

"To retaliate against the company in a way that would be harmful to the business was not something we could sit back and tolerate."

Iger went on to say that he wants nothing to do with the culture wars that DeSantis has made the central pillar of his entire campaign even as protestors show up at the gates of his theme parks.

He noted that Disney is one the premier media companies in the world with nearly 100 years of history under its belt.

"The notion that Disney is in any way sexualizing children, quite frankly, is preposterous and inaccurate," Iger went on to say.

Watch his full interview below.