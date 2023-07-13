Delta Air Lines Surges As Travel Demand Drives Q2 Earnings Beat

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Updated cost estimate contract for Big Chino Water Ranch gets Prescott council OK Arizona Territorial Society to present speaker Kelly Cordes July 20 Proactive tips to avoid being a victim of auto burglary HUSD board OKs new sign-language course at Bradshaw Mountain High School PUSD approves final 2023-24 budget Art sculptures around Civic Center exemplify rich culture of Prescott Valley CATCH 22 — Day 13: Fugitive wanted for aggravated assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest Phoenix officials ask judge for more time in clearing downtown camp of homeless people Arizona woman who faked being a nurse practitioner during pandemic gets 5-year prison term Prescott Rodeo Grounds changes proposed to solve problems: Coalition meeting

Subscribe Now
Thursday, July 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Delta Air Lines Surges As Travel Demand Drives Q2 Earnings Beat

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: July 13, 2023 10:44 a.m.

Delta Air Lines  (DAL) - Get Free Report posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings Thursday, while lifting its full-year profit forecast, as the ongoing boom in travel demand, alongside lower fuel costs, helped boost the carriers overall bottom line.

Delta said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in JUne were pegged at $2.68 per share, up 86% over the same period last year and firmly ahead of the Street consensus of $2.39 per share.

Group revenues, Delta said, rose by around 12.7% to a record $15.6 billion, a figure that also topped analysts' estimates of a $14.46 billion tally.

Looking into the current quarter, Delta said its sees revenue growth of between 11% and 14%, firmly ahead of Street forecasts, with earnings in the range of $2.20 to $2.50 per share.

For the full year, the carrier said it sees earnings in the region of $6 to $7 per share, a $1 improvement from its prior forecast, while reiterating its target of $3 billion in free cash flow.

"Thanks to the incredible work of our entire team, Delta is delivering for our customers by providing strong operational performance and best in class service during this busy summer period," said CEO Ed Bastian. "With this performance, we generated record revenue and profitability in the June quarter. Our people are the best professionals in the industry, and I'm proud to recognize their achievements with $667 million in the first half toward next year's profit sharing payment."

"Consumer demand for air travel remains robust. Against this constructive backdrop, we are increasing our 2023 earnings guidance and reiterating our recently updated outlook for free cash flow," he added.

Delta Air Lines shares were marked 2.75% higher in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $49.28 each

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: