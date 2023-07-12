OFFERS
Traveler Gets a Rude Surprise When He Checks Into His 'Cozy' Airbnb

Tony Owusu
Originally Published: July 12, 2023 7:24 p.m.

The beauty of Airbnb  (ABNB) - Get Free Report is that the rooms you book have personality. They aren't copy and paste hotel rooms that look exactly the same everywhere you go. 

The curse of AirBnb is that technically anything with a bed can be considered a room.

DON'T MISS: These Are the Cities Where Airbnb Revenue Has Taken a Major Nosedive

David Holtz, a professor at UC Berkley, went viral this week after learning this the hard way.

"Tfw you arrive at your Airbnb and realize that the whole space is essentially just a large-ish bathroom that the host put a bed into," Holtz tweeted from his now private account.

Screen shots of the tweet allow the "room" that he booked in London to live on in social media infamy.

Airbnb special
A toilet with a bed 😳 pic.twitter.com/XDNiTH0I9K

— Swathi Bellam (@BellamSwathi) July 11, 2023

More Trending Social Media News:

Holtz contacted Airbnb which told him that they would "take a closer look" at his complaint.

Holtz went on to respond to a comment on the viral tweet, saying that the room had no reviews at the time he booked, according to Entrepreneur, while also saying that several news outlets had reached out to him, but he has nothing to say about the room.

"After sleeping for 2 nights one foot away from a toilet, I'm ready to sleep for 26 nights in the jungles of Fiji," Holtz went on to write.

The bad press comes at a time when the short-term rental company can ill afford it.

A recent report from short term rental analytics company All The Rooms reveals the data on what many have been calling the Airbnb collapse, showing that some cities' Airbnb revenue has dropped close to 50%, with Sevierville, TN down -47.6% from 2022. Phoenix, AZ and Austin, TX also top the list at -47.2% and 46.1% respectively.

Receive full access to real-time market analysis along with stock, commodities, and options trading recommendations. Sign up for Real Money Pro now.

