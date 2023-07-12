The Top 8 Prime Day Kitchen Deals Start At Just $14

iStock

It's Prime Day, and it’s time to save on the name-brand kitchen upgrades you’ve been eyeing all year. Now's your chance to score an unbeatable deal on the latest appliances and gadgets to make it easier to whip up anything, from a big weeknight dinner to a cafe-style espresso.

We've scoured Amazon for the best Prime Day kitchen deals — and there are plenty to be found. From cooking appliances and coffee makers to cookware and more, we've compiled some of our favorite options that are on sale for deep discounts. You can save over $500 on these highly-rated items, so let's dig in and have a look at the best kitchen deals of the year.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Machine: $130 (originally $200)

Start your morning off right with this sleek VertuoPlus Deluxe coffee and espresso machine by Breville. Enjoy a single or double shot of espresso or a 5-ounce or 8-ounce cup of your favorite coffee blend any time of day. Its one-touch brewing system, 60-ounce water tank, and various automatic features make it a versatile and convenient choice for preparing your favorite brew.

Vitamix Professional-Grade Blender: $300 (originally $550)

The Vitamix 5200 blender helps you whip up creamy smoothie bowls and other dishes with ease. The controls are easily identifiable, offering variable speed control to adjust the texture of your ingredients. Whether you’re chopping, blending, or emulsifying, this professional-grade blender’s hardened, stainless steel blades can help you prepare any recipe.

Carote Nonstick Granite Cookware: $80 (originally $150)

Invest in complete cookware with this 10-piece nonstick set from Carote. With its scratch-resistant white granite coating, this induction cookware set comes with a wide selection of pots, pans, and lids to create delicious meals all year round. It also includes a steamer and a full-silicone turner to help you prepare every dish.

Dash Deluxe Slow-Masticating Juicer: $80 (originally $100)

Upgrade your juicing routine with the Dash Deluxe compact slow-masticating juicer. This cold-press juicer includes a range of versatile pieces, such as a pulp measuring cup, a frozen attachment, and a recipe guide to help produce delicious juice, sorbets, cocktails, and more — all without any added sugar or preservatives.

Instant Pot Duo Plus Pressure Cooker: $80 (originally $130)

The Instant Pot Duo Plus is the ultimate kitchen appliance. With 9 different functions, from pressure cooking and slow cooking to steaming and warming, this electric cooker is the perfect companion for any home cook. Its 6-quart capacity and 15 one-touch programs can help you prepare delicious one-pot meals in no time.

Hamilton Beach Blender & Food Processor: $52 (originally $75)

Get two of the most essential kitchen tools in one with the Hamilton Beach blender and food processor combo. The chopper attachment with stainless steel blades is perfect for crushing, slicing, chopping, and mixing, while the single-serve travel jar allows you to prepare individual-sized portions for when you’re on the go. Plus, this dual kitchen appliance is easy to stack on the counter for quick access.

Instant Pot Vortex Slim Air Fryer Oven: $84 (originally $130)

This 5-in-1 air fryer can help you make healthy meals with minimal effort. With its EvenCrisp technology and Keep Warm setting, your dishes will stay crisp and hot for longer. Whether you’re baking, broiling, air frying, or re-heating, this versatile cooker can provide the perfect crunch with 75% less oil. Its non-stick basket is also easy to clean and dishwasher-safe.

Bentgo All-in-One Stackable Containers: $14 (originally $30)

Prepare lunches for every day of the week with this stackable Bentgo classic bento box. The modern design includes built-in plastic silverware for on-the-go convenience and a sealing strap to keep all your meal components contained. The containers and silverware are BPA-free and conveniently dishwasher-safe for an easy and reliable food storage solution.

