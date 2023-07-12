Swiffer’s Brand-New PowerMop Is Down to Just $20, and It ‘Cleans Like a Champ’

Amazon Prime Day offers savings on nearly everything sold on the site—from TVs to vacuums and pillows and AirPods. But considering we’ve likely ordered some household basics on Amazon at some point, highlighting the best of those deals is just as important.

Right now, we’re focusing on a rare deal on a brand-new product from Swiffer. Yes, the brand makes the floor duster and lovely purple-colored WetJet. The Swiffer PowerMop recently dropped, aiming to deliver more power for cleaning hard surface floors, quickly becoming Amazon’s number-one new release in its Household Cleaning Supplies category.

For Prime Day 2023, it is getting its first discount—a nice 33% off the normal $30 price. This means you get the starter pack of the Swiffer PowerMop with everything you need for just $20. Prime members, of course, score free shipping as well; you can sign-up here if you aren’t one yet.

Swiffer PowerMop Kit, $20 (was $30) at Amazon

There are two main advantages to the Swiffer PowerMop itself. Unlike the WetJet, which sprays cleaning liquid out a single centered nozzle, the PowerMop disperses from two nozzles at once to better coat the floor and provide ample cleaning liquid.

Second, the PowerMop is much easier to maneuver with a new swivel head that can be better articulated. This way, you can mop in a straight line on the floor as well as move it under a table or between those tight spaces.

Swiffer also promises that the new mop offers five times the cleaning power of the WetJet, thanks to the new pads that are wider and have a shag rug-like element to grasp debris better. It’s also promised that PowerMop can do the same cleaning as a traditional mop and bucket in half the time that would take.

It’s pretty impressive, and I’ve been using one for about a week. I’ve found it much more functional than a traditional WetJet, and I also find myself dispensing the spray less, thanks to the two nozzle heads.

Early Amazon reviewers have been happy, with one titling a five-star review: “Swiffer Wet Jet Walked So The Power Mop Could RUN.” Another simply remarked, “Don’t ask questions, just buy!,” while a third called out its performance by writing it “cleans like a champ.”

This deal will expire when Prime Day 2023 wraps at 11:59 pm PT, so head to Amazon and score this PowerMop starter kit for just $20. Trust us, you’ll thank us later.

