Score a Rare Deal on This Breville Blender During Prime Day

Starting your day with a nutritious smoothie or juice is the perfect way to add a delicious and refreshing flavor to your morning routine. Juicing has become a popular way to get the most out of fruits and vegetables — a power-packed solution to enjoy a quick boost of vitamins and minerals without the hassle of chopping, prepping, and cooking.

For those who are looking for a powerful, yet efficient and easy-to-use blender juicer to make the most out of their mornings, the Breville Bluicer is the perfect choice. It combines the convenience of a blender and juicer into a single appliance, saving you counter space while giving you the most value for your money. And among the best Prime Day kitchen deals, this one can be yours for less.

Breville Bluicer - Blender & Juicer , $249 (originally $300)

This blender and juicer combo is equipped with a Dual Disc™ power base and Super Extractor technology that helps to make sure all of the freshness and essential nutrients are extracted from your ingredients. It’s designed with convenience and efficiency in mind in order to provide delicious drinks in minutes. The Super Extractor blades spin at a very high speed capable of breaking through tough cell walls, maximizing nutrient extraction and flavor while also ensuring that all essential nutrients are preserved.

The Bluicer’s thermal overload protector helps protect the device from damage and overheating, making it safe to use again and again. Cleaning the juicer and blender is easy, thanks to its removable components that are all dishwasher-safe. This versatile appliance also comes in a sleek, smoked hickory color option to help it stand out in your kitchen while still complementing your current decor.

Right now, Amazon is offering a rare 17% off sale on the Breville blender and juicer combo, so there’s no better time than now to take advantage of this powerful and multifunctional device. Whether you’re looking for a delicious way to jumpstart your mornings or an easy way to get more nutrients into your diet, the Bluicer is the perfect choice for your blending and juicing needs.

