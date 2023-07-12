Score a Rare Deal on This Breville Blender During Prime Day

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Phoenix officials ask judge for more time in clearing downtown camp of homeless people Arizona woman who faked being a nurse practitioner during pandemic gets 5-year prison term Prescott Rodeo Grounds changes proposed to solve problems: Coalition meeting CATCH 22 — Day 12: Police seek aggravated assault fugitive Collision at Willow Creek Road, Flora Street intersection leaves pedestrian seriously injured Hobbs tells county attorneys she’s on legally solid ground related to abortion ‘Connections in Nature’: Master naturalist to offer 5-week course to seniors at The Highlands Center for Natural History Prescott council approves more public involvement on Rodeo Grounds plans In Memoriam: Yavapai College founding faculty member Lyle Minkler Dennis Prager coming to Prescott for RWOP event Aug. 22

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, July 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Score a Rare Deal on This Breville Blender During Prime Day

Rida Fatima
Originally Published: July 12, 2023 5:25 p.m.

iStock

Starting your day with a nutritious smoothie or juice is the perfect way to add a delicious and refreshing flavor to your morning routine. Juicing has become a popular way to get the most out of fruits and vegetables — a power-packed solution to enjoy a quick boost of vitamins and minerals without the hassle of chopping, prepping, and cooking.

For those who are looking for a powerful, yet efficient and easy-to-use blender juicer to make the most out of their mornings, the Breville Bluicer is the perfect choice. It combines the convenience of a blender and juicer into a single appliance, saving you counter space while giving you the most value for your money. And among the best Prime Day kitchen deals, this one can be yours for less.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Breville Bluicer - Blender & Juicer, $249 (originally $300)

Amazon

This blender and juicer combo is equipped with a Dual Disc™ power base and Super Extractor technology that helps to make sure all of the freshness and essential nutrients are extracted from your ingredients. It’s designed with convenience and efficiency in mind in order to provide delicious drinks in minutes. The Super Extractor blades spin at a very high speed capable of breaking through tough cell walls, maximizing nutrient extraction and flavor while also ensuring that all essential nutrients are preserved.

The Bluicer’s thermal overload protector helps protect the device from damage and overheating, making it safe to use again and again. Cleaning the juicer and blender is easy, thanks to its removable components that are all dishwasher-safe. This versatile appliance also comes in a sleek, smoked hickory color option to help it stand out in your kitchen while still complementing your current decor.

Right now, Amazon is offering a rare 17% off sale on the Breville blender and juicer combo, so there’s no better time than now to take advantage of this powerful and multifunctional device. Whether you’re looking for a delicious way to jumpstart your mornings or an easy way to get more nutrients into your diet, the Bluicer is the perfect choice for your blending and juicing needs.

Shop Here

More Must-See Amazon Prime Day Deals:

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: