Proactive tips to avoid being a victim of auto burglary

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) is dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of the community’s residents. Recent incidents of auto burglaries have highlighted the importance of taking proactive measures to protect belongings. PVPD is asking residents to take the following precautions to safeguard vehicles and belongings:

• Lock your vehicle doors: Always remember to lock your vehicle doors, even if you plan on being away for just a few minutes. Unlocked vehicles are an easy target for opportunistic thieves. By locking your doors, you significantly reduce the risk of theft or unauthorized entry.

• Keep windows shut: It is essential to keep your windows fully closed when you are not present. Open windows make it easier for thieves to access your vehicle or grab valuable items left inside. Even partially open windows can provide an opportunity for theft.

• Don’t leave valuables in your vehicle: Never leave valuable items in your vehicle, especially in plain sight. Items such as wallets, purses, electronics, and bags can attract thieves. If you must leave valuable items in your vehicles, secure them in a trunk or a covered compartment before arriving at your destination. Better yet, take them with you.

• Be mindful of personal documents: Avoid leaving personal identification documents, such as passports, social security cards, or driver’s licenses in your vehicle. These documents can be a target for identity theft. Keep them in a secure location at home or carry them with you when necessary.

• Park in well-lit areas: Whenever possible, park your vehicle in a well-lit and highly visible area. Illuminated parking lots and streets make it less likely for criminals to target your vehicle. If you notice that a streetlight is not functioning, report it to the proper authorities.

Additionally, PVPD encourages residents to report any suspicious activity you witness, even if it seems insignificant at the time. Your timely observations and reporting can help prevent potential crimes and ensure the safety of the community. Remember, taking these simple precautions can significantly reduce the risk of becoming a victim of auto burglary. By working together, we can create a safer environment for everyone.

For further information or assistance, please contact the PVPD at 928-772-9261 or visit our website at prescottvalley-az.gov.