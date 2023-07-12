Obituary: Travis William Preston
In loving memory of Travis William Preston, 44, born at John C. Lincoln Hospital on Nov. 2, 1978 in Sunnyslope, Arizona, passed away unexpectedly June 9, 2023.
Travis graduated from Mayer High School in 1997 and went on to become a Yavapai County Detention Officer. He never met a “stranger” and was loved dearly by many.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at the Mayer Recreation Center from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. July 15
Survivors include William Bradley Preston (father), Karen Anne Preston (mother), Shea Anne Preston (sister); sons: Bradley Allen Preston and William Henry Lane; daughters: Jessica Anne Preston and Kloie Anne Preston; grandchildren Ava Loreta Preston, William Christopher Preston and Kierra Su’ree Leppert.
Information provided by the family.
