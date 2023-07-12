Obituary: William A. McCollum

We honor and deeply miss William A. McCollum, born Dec. 1931, passed away surrounded by family in December 2022 after a brief illness.

William (“Bill”) was born in Kansas City, Mo. As a teen, Bill loved watching planes with his Dad, which gave Bill a lifelong passion for aviation. Bill’s dream of flying led him to become a highly decorated Air Force fighter pilot.

Bill had a tremendous love for family and was a loyal friend. He had five children and three grandchildren. Bill also loved and mentored many more children during his life. It is a testament to his kindness and huge heart that many of these children were by his bedside at the end.

Bill loved to ski and race cars (he definitely loved going fast!) Bill was a dedicated albeit terrible golfer, but always wore a nice hat. Bill’s extended family and friends will miss his laugh, his mischievous boyish wit, his crazy DIY projects, and his hugs that made you feel safe and loved.

Bill was predeceased by his parents, sister Janet, granddaughter Alicia and sons-in-law Jon and Kurt. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sandy, children Lauren, Stacy (Bob), Cathie, Dewitt and Laura, and grandchildren Jasmine and Shaelin, as well as the entire Bayuk family - Amanda, Cody, Dylan, Haley, Katlyn, Mackenzie, Susan, Tanner, and William Peyton.

A celebration of life will be held for William McCollum at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Skull Valley Bible Church, 12255 Copper Basin Road. For further information or condolences email eevakipp@gmail.com.

Information provided by the family.