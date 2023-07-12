Obituary Notice: James S. Jeffries Sr.

Arizona Territorial Society to present speaker Kelly Cordes July 20

Proactive tips to avoid being a victim of auto burglary

HUSD board OKs new sign-language course at Bradshaw Mountain High School

PUSD approves final 2023-24 budget

Art sculptures around Civic Center exemplify rich culture of Prescott Valley

Updated cost estimate for Big Chino Water Ranch gets Prescott council approval

CATCH 22 — Day 13: Fugitive wanted for aggravated assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest

Phoenix officials ask judge for more time in clearing downtown camp of homeless people

Arizona woman who faked being a nurse practitioner during pandemic gets 5-year prison term

Prescott Rodeo Grounds changes proposed to solve problems: Coalition meeting