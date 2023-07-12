Obituary Notice: Alisa Lyne VanBrunt
Originally Published: July 12, 2023 9:21 p.m.
Alisa Lyne VanBrunt (64), born on Sept. 28, 1959, passed away in her home in Dewey, Arizona on July 1, 2023. Services entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary in Prescott, Arizona.
