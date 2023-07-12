Obituary: Jim Goldstein

Jim Goldstein, 70, passed away June 24, 2023. He was born in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. He loved the Northeast and his Patriots but ended up coming to Phoenix, Arizona in the ‘90s.

Jim enjoyed the great outdoors. He retired to Prescott, Arizona, for 25 years, where he met his wife and began helping her with animal rescue. He loved his home and life in the Prescott National Forest. He stayed busy with fosters and his own animals. He loved the wild creatures, the sound of the breeze through the pines, horseback riding, helping neighbors. He was a jack-of-all-trades and a stranger to no one. His kindness and strength was felt by all who met him.

Jim was preceded in death by his father Sid Goldstein and mother Ruth Goldstein; and he leaves behind his wife Karen Goldstein, brother Rick Goldstein and cousin Mark Goldstein and so many dear friends.

To honor Jim, do what you can to make the world a better place.

Information provided by the family.