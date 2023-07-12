Obituary: Jim Goldstein
Jim Goldstein, 70, passed away June 24, 2023. He was born in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. He loved the Northeast and his Patriots but ended up coming to Phoenix, Arizona in the ‘90s.
Jim enjoyed the great outdoors. He retired to Prescott, Arizona, for 25 years, where he met his wife and began helping her with animal rescue. He loved his home and life in the Prescott National Forest. He stayed busy with fosters and his own animals. He loved the wild creatures, the sound of the breeze through the pines, horseback riding, helping neighbors. He was a jack-of-all-trades and a stranger to no one. His kindness and strength was felt by all who met him.
Jim was preceded in death by his father Sid Goldstein and mother Ruth Goldstein; and he leaves behind his wife Karen Goldstein, brother Rick Goldstein and cousin Mark Goldstein and so many dear friends.
To honor Jim, do what you can to make the world a better place.
Information provided by the family.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Man shoots, kills home-intruding bear near Spruce Mountain
- Revised plans submitted for Plaza Hotel on Whiskey Row in downtown Prescott
- Walt Disney Has a Bigger Problem Than Ron DeSantis (Pricing)
- Obituary: Payton Sam Parra
- YCSO reports two fatalities in 24 hours
- Who are Oath Keepers of Yavapai County?
- State: Pilot Fire in northwestern Yavapai County likely long-duration blaze
- YCSO seeking missing/abducted infant
- Kim Kardashian Makes Chilling Discovery in Her Home Alone Selfie
- Suspect arrested after domestic altercation leads to shooting
- Former SNL Star Fires Back On Garth Brooks' Bud Light Stance
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- DeSantis Takes a New Shot at Disney (Beyond Disney World)
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Walt Disney Has a Bigger Problem Than Ron DeSantis (Pricing)
- Man shoots, kills home-intruding bear near Spruce Mountain
- Who are Oath Keepers of Yavapai County?
- This Is the Best Nut for Brain Health, According to a Neurologist and Alzheimer's Expert
- Obituary: Payton Sam Parra
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: