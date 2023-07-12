Obituary: Bettie Madge Surak

Bettie Madge Surak was born Dec. 7, 1924, in Leesburg, Florida. On July 3, 2023, at the age of 98 years, she took her last breath on earth and her first breath in heaven.

In 2009 Bettie was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, John Paul Surak. She was also predeceased by both of her parents, Willis Cleveland Hanson and Susie Dean Adams. And predeceased by all of her siblings, Alan, Randy, Lois and Mary Sue.

Bettie is survived by her three children, Robert Surak, Diane Garbutt and Kathleen Parker and also her grandchildren, Robert Jr., Steven, Julia, Christopher, John, Crystal, Heather and Daniel. She is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren.

Bettie, along with her siblings, was raised by her oldest brother, Alan following the deaths of their parents in 1936 and 1939. She grew up in the Miami Springs area of Florida where she met the love of her life, John Surak. They married in 1944. They lived a long and fruitful life, moving first to California and then to Arizona. They raised a family, built two houses from the ground up and in their retirement years, also established two successful eateries in Chino Valley, AZ. (Trapper John’s Pantry and Heritage Farms).

Following the death of her husband John, Bettie moved to Granite Gate Senior Living in 2013, in Prescott, AZ. Where she lived for the remainder of her life. Hospice Care was lovingly provided for Bettie by Maggie’s Hospice.

Services are pending, and have been entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.