Las Vegas Strip Unveils Kylie Minogue's Residency

The Las Vegas Strip has been quiet lately in revealing new performer residencies, as Sin City prepares for rock giant U2's arrival to open Sphere Entertainment's (SPHR) - Get Free Report Sphere at the Venetian on Sept. 29.

U2's 25-show residency at The Sphere, which will run through Dec. 16, is the hottest ticket in town. The tickets sold out, but many are available at steep prices on ticket broker sites.

Some rumors say that solo artist Harry Styles might be the next performer to take residency at The Sphere after U2 departs, but the next residency at The Sphere, which will probably begin in 2024, has not been revealed.

The most recent new residencies revealed in Las Vegas came about two months ago when the International Theater at Westgate off the Strip began offering tickets for 60's legend Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, with such hits as "Sherry," "Walk Like A Man," "Big Girls Don't Cry," and "December '63 - Oh What A Night," for 14 shows from Oct. 26, 2023 to Oct. 26, 2024. Westgate is also bringing back rhythm and blues/funk group Kool & The Gang, whose hits include "Celebration," “Jungle Boogie,” and “Get Down On It,” for an 11-show residency at the International Theater from Oct. 5, 2023, through Oct. 5, 2024.

Barry Manilow Breaking Elvis Presley's Record

Both the Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and Kool & the Gang performances are scheduled around Barry Manilow's longtime Westgate residency, which is set to break Elvis Presley's record of 636 sold out shows at the venue on the weekend of Sept. 21-23. The Westgate was originally the International Hotel, which Elvis opened in 1969, then was the Las Vegas Hilton, and finally the Westgate.

"The World's Greatest Party Band," which the B-52s calls itself, in August 2022 launched The Final Tour Ever of Planet Earth that was set to end in November, but was extended because of some postponed shows. The band's final tour concluded Jan. 6-8 at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta with a final concert on Jan. 10 at the Classic Center in Athens, Ga., before the B-52s said they were retiring from touring.

But the B-52s' retirement didn't rule out Las Vegas residencies. The band will conclude a 10-show Vegas residency on Aug. 25, 26, 30, and Sept. 2, 3 at the Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Hotel Las Vegas.

Those B-52s shows at The Venetian could be followed shortly by a pop icon from the 1980s, who has reportedly been seeking to line up a residency in Las Vegas for over a year.

Pop Star Kylie Minogue Coming to The Venetian

Australian pop star Kylie Minogue, who had a worldwide hit with "The Loco-Motion" in 1988, has secured a residency at The Venetian that is expected to begin in late October before the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in November, sources have told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Minogue reportedly will launch a new cabaret-style nightclub at The Venetian called Voltaire with a 1,000 seat capacity that is being designed with headliners in mind.

The timing for Minogue's residency is appropriate as the singer is planning to release her upcoming album "Tension" on Sept. 22, and last spring she had international success with her comeback dance hit "Padam Padam."