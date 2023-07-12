If You Buy One Thing This Amazon Prime Day, It Should Be AirPods for Under $100

It’s wild to think it, but Amazon Prime Day 2023 is nearly in the books, and whether you’ve purchased way too many things or are still narrowing down what your one item to get in the card should be, I’m here to help.

I’ve been reviewing tech for many years and covering these deal events for what feels like a lifetime. So here’s my take—if you’re going to buy one thing, this is Amazon Prime Day; it should be Apple’s AirPods second-generation for under $100. More precisely, they’re sitting at just $90 flat with free shipping for Prime members. Oh, and you should join Prime also.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

AirPods 2nd Gen, $90 (was $129) at Amazon

Apple

So no, these aren’t the fancy new AirPods Pro with incredible noise cancellation or transparency modes, but rather the tried and true AirPods that put Apple’s true wireless earbuds on the scene.

AirPods second-generation stick with the classic long stem design and a one-size-fits-all method. Unlike AirPods Pro, Beats Fit Pro, or countless other earbuds, these don’t feature silicone ear-tips for a design that seals off your ear.

Rather they just nestle in your ears with a certain snugness that doesn’t feel tight but also won’t fall out. The longer stems here help to keep the left and right earbuds balanced and help to make the chance of them falling out a minimal concern.

It also gives these AirPods the trait of always being in a transparent state to some degree. You can hear loud noises around you and even some lower ones, so they are great for wearing while walking around town or in your apartment.

Secondly, they deliver a true AirPods experience. Once you get them, just flip the lid open and hold it near your iPhone, a splash screen appears, and you’ll be set up in a matter of seconds.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.