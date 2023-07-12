Elon Musk Officially Announces His Latest Venture

Elon Musk runs Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, SpaceX, Neuralink and The Boring Company. The world's richest man is also the owner of Twitter, a platform he acquired last year for $44 billion. Now, he can add another company to that lengthy list: xAI.

The new AI startup officially went live with a website and Twitter page on July 12.

DON'T MISS: Elon Musk Weighs In On '100 Is The New 60' Human Lifespan Claim

"Today we announce the formation of xAI. The goal of xAI is to understand the true nature of the universe," the company's website reads.

Musk confirmed the launch with a brief tweet.

Announcing formation of @xAI to understand reality — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2023

xAI's team -- which comes from top AI companies that include DeepMind, OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research and Tesla, is led by Musk. The team will additionally be advised by Dan Hendrycks, the director of the Center for AI Safety, the organization that put out a controversial statement on AI extinction risk in May.

The new company is separate from X Corp., though it will "work closely with X (Twitter), Tesla, and other companies to make progress towards our mission."

More Technology:

The Wall Street Journal first reported the early existence of xAI, finding that Musk incorporated the business on March 9, 2023 in Nevada, in a filing that listed Musk as the company's director.

The company will host a Twitter Spaces conversation on July 14.