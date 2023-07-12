Apple Wall Plugs Are as Little as $15 in the Final Hours of Amazon Prime Day

While not as flashy as $100 off an Apple Watch or an M1 MacBook Air for $750, Apple-made wall plugs (the unsung heroes that keep these devices going) are up to 24% off for the remainder of Prime Day.

The 20-watt USB-C plug, now only $15, is perfect for charging a single device like an iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch. Even neater is a pair of discounts on Apple’s dual-port 35-watt wall adapters. Both are great for traveling as you can charge two devices with one plug.

Apple 35-Watt Dual USB-C Compact Power Adapter, $45 (was $59) at Amazon

Like the old-school MacBook chargers, this compact 35-watt wall adapter lets you collapse and flip out the outlet prongs. This way, you can easily bring this plug along when you're traveling. The maximum output of 35 watts will automatically split between the two ports when both are active. You can charge an iPhone and iPad, a MacBook Air and Apple Watch, or any device combination seamlessly.

Apple 35-Watt Dual USB-C Power Adapter, $45 ($59) at Amazon

While this dual port 35-watt adapter variant carries the same price tag and discounted price for Prime Day, it resembles Apple's other wall adapters. The outlet prong head is interchangeable, which makes this great for world travelers who may need to swap it out with an adapter.

Like the compact version, you can truthfully charge any set of two Apple devices—or two non-Apple devices—easily. The wall plug also handles the chore of deciding how to split the power between both devices.

Apple 20-Watt USB-C Power Adapter, $15 (was $19) at Amazon

Lastly, Apple's more traditional 20-watt single USB-C port wall plug is down to just $14.99 for Prime Day 2023. This isn't a new all-time low price but a welcome return for the site's 48-hour shopping holiday. It's designed primarily for iPhones as it can fast charge an iPhone 8 or later, but it can also scale for charging an Apple Watch, iPad, or AirPods.

