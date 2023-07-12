Apple Wall Plugs Are as Little as $15 in the Final Hours of Amazon Prime Day

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Arizona Territorial Society to present speaker Kelly Cordes July 20 Proactive tips to avoid being a victim of auto burglary HUSD board OKs new sign-language course at Bradshaw Mountain High School PUSD approves final 2023-24 budget Art sculptures around Civic Center exemplify rich culture of Prescott Valley Updated cost estimate for Big Chino Water Ranch gets Prescott council approval CATCH 22 — Day 13: Fugitive wanted for aggravated assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest Phoenix officials ask judge for more time in clearing downtown camp of homeless people Arizona woman who faked being a nurse practitioner during pandemic gets 5-year prison term Prescott Rodeo Grounds changes proposed to solve problems: Coalition meeting

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, July 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Apple Wall Plugs Are as Little as $15 in the Final Hours of Amazon Prime Day

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: July 12, 2023 11:30 p.m.

While not as flashy as $100 off an Apple Watch or an M1 MacBook Air for $750, Apple-made wall plugs (the unsung heroes that keep these devices going) are up to 24% off for the remainder of Prime Day.

The 20-watt USB-C plug, now only $15, is perfect for charging a single device like an iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch. Even neater is a pair of discounts on Apple’s dual-port 35-watt wall adapters. Both are great for traveling as you can charge two devices with one plug.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apple 35-Watt Dual USB-C Compact Power Adapter, $45 (was $59) at Amazon

Apple

Like the old-school MacBook chargers, this compact 35-watt wall adapter lets you collapse and flip out the outlet prongs. This way, you can easily bring this plug along when you're traveling. The maximum output of 35 watts will automatically split between the two ports when both are active. You can charge an iPhone and iPad, a MacBook Air and Apple Watch, or any device combination seamlessly.

Get It.

Apple 35-Watt Dual USB-C Power Adapter, $45 ($59) at Amazon

Apple

While this dual port 35-watt adapter variant carries the same price tag and discounted price for Prime Day, it resembles Apple's other wall adapters. The outlet prong head is interchangeable, which makes this great for world travelers who may need to swap it out with an adapter.

Like the compact version, you can truthfully charge any set of two Apple  (AAPL) - Get Free Report devices—or two non-Apple devices—easily. The wall plug also handles the chore of deciding how to split the power between both devices.

Get It.

Apple 20-Watt USB-C Power Adapter, $15 (was $19) at Amazon

Amazon

Lastly, Apple’s more traditional 20-watt single USB-C port wall plug is down to just $14.99 for  (AMZN) - Get Free Report Prime Day 2023. This isn’t a new all-time low price but a welcome return for the site’s 48-hour shopping holiday. It’s designed primarily for iPhones as it can fast charge an iPhone 8 or later, but it can also scale for charging an Apple Watch, iPad, or AirPods.

Get It.

More Can’t-Miss Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals:

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: