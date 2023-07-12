Amazon's Top-Selling Pillows With 155,000 Perfect Ratings That Cure Shoppers' Neck Pain Are on Sale

It’s day two of Amazon Prime Day, and that means you only have a few more hours to shop incredible deals in almost every category. One last-minute sale to have on your radar is the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow that’s just $37 for a set when you apply Amazon’s 40%-off on-site coupon before adding it to your cart.

Keep in mind that you’ll only see the coupon if you’re a Prime member. There’s still time to sign up for a free trial that ensures you access to thousands of other deals along with the pillows, including the Samsung Frame TV and countless limited-time Lightning Deals.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $37 (was $61) at Amazon

These down alternative pillows have a soft, cushioned filling that mimics the feeling of goose feathers without adverse effects. You won’t have to deal with being poked by sharp edges while you sleep and can still reap the benefits of a cloud-like pillow. Each one has a 250-thread-count cover that offers ample breathability, making these a stellar choice for hot sleepers.

What sets these pillows apart from memory foam options is they’re meant to conform to practically any shape that fits your needs. This makes them great for all types of sleepers, but especially those who prefer to sleep on their side. With one quick fluff, the pillows will be back to their original state and look cozy on your bed.

They’re so good, almost 155,000 shoppers have given the set of pillows a five-star rating, and they’re even the no.1 bestseller in Amazon’s bed pillows category. Over 600 people alone describe them to be as soft as a “cloud.”

“I recommend these pillows to everyone, and everyone that uses them falls in love,” wrote one reviewer. “They literally cured my chronic neck pain I had every time I woke up!”

For how affordable the Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows are right now at $18.50 apiece, you should consider buying more than one set while they’re still on sale for Prime Day. That way, you have enough to accommodate every room in your home so everyone can sleep comfortably.

