Amazon's Prime Day iPad Deals Will Have You Saving on Nearly Every Model and the Apple Pencil

Whether you’ve already come around to the iPad, are eager to upgrade from an older model, or want to join Apple’s tablet part, Amazon’s Prime Day 2023 is an excellent time to make it happen.

Why? Well, you can take up to a massive 24% off iPads, and nearly every model in the current lineup is seeing a discount. The 9th Gen iPad, 10th Gen iPad, 6th Gen iPad Mini, and 5th Gen iPad Air are all down to all-time low prices, plus you can save a trove of accessories. That includes essentials like an Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, or Smart Keyboard cases.

While the entry-level 9th Gen iPad hit the all-time low price of $250 a few days before Prime Day 2023, it’s still one of the best deals of Amazon’s (AMZN) - Get Free Report 48-hour shopping event. It’s the most affordable way to get an iPad, and with a 10.2-inch Retina display paired with an A13 Bionic chip, you get a pretty stellar experience. Whether you want to browse the web, stream content, play some games, FaceTime with family, or even multitask, iPadOS runs smoothly here and lets you accomplish them. Best of all, you won’t be constantly offloading applications with an ample 64GB of storage out of the box.

Apple’s colorful 10th Gen iPad premiered last Fall and is down to just $530 for 256GB of Storage or 5G and 64GB of Storage for Prime Day 2023. Over the entry-level 9th Gen, this iPad offers a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display in a more modern build that resembles the iPad Air and iPad Mini. It also comes in four shades: Blue, Pink, Yellow, or Silver. It’s a bit faster with an A14 Bionic chip and starts with 64GB of storage; plus, you get Touch ID built into the power button with support for Wi-Fi 6 and long-battery life.

If you need more storage or cellular connectivity in addition to Wi-Fi, you can save on those variants of the 10th Gen iPad variants.

Like the 9th or 10th Gen iPad, the latest-generation iPad Mini is down to the lowest price ever for the starting Wi-Fi with 64GB model. The Mini is an ultra-portable tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display that weighs in at just 0.65 lbs and is only 0.25 inches thick. It won’t weigh you down and is plenty powerful with Apple’s (AAPL) - Get Free Report A15 Bionic chip inside. It even supports the second-generation Apple Pencil, which will magnetically attach and charge to the left-hand side (when used in portrait mode, top-side when in landscape mode).

It comes in four shades—Purple, Pink, Space Gray, or Starlight—and can also be upgraded to 256GB of storage with cellular connectivity.

A $100 discount on the fifth-generation iPad Air should not be overlooked, especially as this is one of the most well-specced iPads currently in the lineup. It’s powered by Apple’s ultra-fast M1 Chip, which lets you glide through any possible task, use the “Stage Manager” multi-tasking mode, and even use Final Cut Pro. The star here is a more vibrant 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, which is great for both productivity and entertainment tasks.

Rounding out the iPad Air is Touch ID built into the power button, 12-megapixel cameras on the front and back, all-day battery life, support for Wi-Fi 6, 64GB of storage (starting), and your choice of five colors. It also supports the second-generation Apple Pencil and can be paired with a Magic Keyboard.

The most powerful iPad is also the largest, and it’s seeing a fresh $50 discount for Prime Day 2023. Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 128GB of storage and Wi-Fi connectivity is down to $1,049 for the shopping event. It features a visually immersive and super vibrant 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display powered by Mini LEDs and an adaptive refresh rate that scales to 120Hz.

For easy unlocking and authentication, it features Face ID and has a big enough battery to last all day, even when used for more intense tasks. Under the hood, it’s supercharged with Apple’s M2 Chip that lets power through any thinkable task your might want to do on an iPad anywhere. It features a 12-megapixel front facing camera and two lenses on the back—a 10-megapixel and a 12-megapixel lens—while also packing support for Wi-Fi 6E. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro supports the second-generation Apple Pencil and the Magic Keyboard.

Best Prime Day iPad Accessory Deals

Perfect for either 9th Gen or 10th Gen iPad, the first-pencil Apple Pencil is one of the best possible accessories for the device. It seamlessly pairs by plugging directly into the 9th Gen iPad Lightning port or via the USB-C to Lightning adapter for the 10th Gen iPad and auto pairs. You can use it for note-taking, drawing, document marking, or navigating iPadOS.

Ideal for the iPad Mini, iPad Air, 11-inch iPad Pro, and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the second-generation Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to the side. It’s not just an easy place to store and not lose it; it will also charge wirelessly, so it’s ready at a moment’s notice.

While Apple doesn’t make a Magic Keyboard for the entry-level iPad, this Smart Keyboard increases the experience and makes it more laptop-like. It also protects the display when closed and gives you a more comfortable typing experience, ideal for using the 9th Gen iPad for more productivity-centric tasks.

The Magic Keyboard Folio might be the perfect iPad Accessory exclusively for the 10th Gen iPad. It’s a case with a kickstand for the rear and a combination keyboard and trackpad with great responsiveness that attaches on the front and can be removed when you don’t need it. It makes the 10th Gen iPad as close as it will be to a laptop-like experience and a joy to work on.

Like the Magic Keyboard Folio, the standard Magic Keyboard pairs the 11-inch iPad Pro or iPad Air with a keyboard and trackpad. This full case wraps around the entire iPad and, when opened, actually hovers the device in place. Even neater, you can title the iPad for an optimal viewing experience, giving you an extra USB-C port.

Like the Magic Keyboard above, this one is super sized for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

