Wednesday, July 12
Amazon Took $290 Off a Mopping Robot Vacuum Shoppers Call an ‘Impressive Upgrade' for Prime Day

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: July 12, 2023 1:30 a.m.

You’re probably well aware that Amazon Prime Day started today, which means a plethora of deals are already available in pretty much every category on the site. Although the massive two-day sale is only open to Prime members, there’s still time to sign up for a free trial in order to get access to the best deals. Hurry, though, because you only have roughly 24 hours to shop thousands of products at discounted prices.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

We understand a sales event like this can be overwhelming for some, and that’s why we sift through the deals so you don’t have to. The Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop is one item you don’t want to pass up. This small yet mighty machine cleans your home faster and more efficiently than other vacuums and requires minimal effort. The best part is, it’s 45% off during Prime Day, bringing the price down to a record-breaking low of $360

Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $360 (was $650) at Amazon

Amazon

Get it!

With how many functions this mopping vacuum has and how convenient it makes cleaning your floors, the Prime Day price is completely worth the splurge. Simply download the Roborock app on your smartphone or tablet to set a schedule, adjust cleaning modes, set no-go zones and see cleaning routes from anywhere.

When vacuuming, it uses a multi-directional floating brush that digs deep into carpets to gather dirt, debris and hair you might not have even known was there. The brush is made of rubber that’s durable and more resistant to tangles than those previous models used, and it has a high-powered motor inside that provides ample suction for hard floors. It sucks up anything in its path before the mop pads scrub away stains and mud with sonic mopping technology that scrubs up to 3,000 times per minute. The 300-ml water tank ensures that it’s equipped to clean large spaces, too.

Even though you can tell the robot to avoid certain areas for mopping, it also uses ultrasonic carpet recognition as a second defense. The Roborock device senses when there’s a change in the floor surface and adjusts its height and settings automatically, lifting the mop pads off the ground when carpet is detected and again when the session is finished to prevent leaks while it recharges. Adding more to its convenience, it can run for up to 180 minutes on a single charge.

More than 2,500 Amazon shoppers swear by this mopping vacuum and have given it a perfect five-star rating. Several people went as far as to say it’s the best vacuum they’ve “ever” purchased, and one shopper called it an “impressive upgrade” from other models.

“Had this for about a month and it's been great. Works like a charm and keeps my floors clean every day,” a five-star reviewer said. “Removes sweeping and vacuuming from being a weekly chore.”

Amazon Prime Day deals won’t last for much longer, so don’t hesitate to fill your cart while everything is significantly marked down. Plus, you never know when popular items like the Roborock Robot Vacuum and Mop will sell out.

More Can’t-Miss Prime Day 2023 Deals

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

