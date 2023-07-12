OFFERS
Amazon Prime Day 2 Lightning Deals - Last Chance

Stephanie Quick
Originally Published: July 12, 2023 11:16 a.m.

We're officially in Amazon Prime Day 2023 day two and thousands upon thousands of deals across nearly every category are still around for Prime Members--including some new ones for the second day of the shopping event. It's safe to say that Amazon is amping up to make this the most enticing deal year so far, judging by all of the marketing commercials circulating for the last few weeks.

Here at TheStreet, we're scouring Amazon for the best of the best deals, and below we're sharing the best Lightning deals as they happen. Shop all of Amazon Prime Day, or skip straight ahead to our picks below.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

What are Amazon Lightning Deals?

Exclusive to Prime members, lightning deals are a time-sensitive promotion for a product or service that has only a limited amount of available stock at that price point. Prime Day 2023 will be featuring a huge selection of lightning deals, with new product sales going live approximately every 30 minutes.

If you aren't yet a Prime Member, you can sign-up for a 30-day free trial here

Shop Lightning Deals at Amazon

Day 2: Amazon Prime Day 2023 Lightning Deals

Posted 7:14 a.m. Eastern

Bitvae Electric Toothbrush, $19.99 (was $39.99 - 50% off)

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Sabtach Apple Watch Case, $8.99 (was $12 - 25% off)

59% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Asobu Skinny Can Cooler, $7.99 (was $24.99 - 68% off)

2% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Bucket Boss Parachute Bag, $7.23 (was $19.99 - 64% off)

49% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Garage Door Opener Remote, $11.89 (was $32.99 - 64% off)

82% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Tortilla Throw Blanket, $15.35 (was $40 - 62% off)

89% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Posted 6:05 a.m. Eastern

QKXC Wireless Charging Station, $19.98 (was $39.99 - 50% off)

84% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Griddle Accessories, $29.99 (was $59.99 - 50% off)

81% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Patchology Hydrating Under Eye Patches, $10.50 (was $15 - 30% off)

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Posted 5:40 a.m. Eastern

Blood Pressure Monitor, $31.99 (was $39.99 - 20% off)

65% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

AINOPE USB C Cable Charger, $9.99 (was $21.99 - 55% off)

92% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

KBS Large 17-in-1 Bread Machine, $127.46 (was $189.96 - 33% off)

15% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Posted 5:10 a.m. Eastern

Samsung HW-B550 2.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, $167.99 (was $277.99--40% Off)

0% Claimed

Samsung

Get It.

Posted 5:01 a.m. Eastern

Universal Cleaning Gel, $5.94 (was $11.99--50% Off)

53% Claimed

Amazon

Get It.

Posted 4:55 a.m. Eastern

County Line Kitchen Mason Jar Coffee Maker, $29.99 (was $43.99--33% Off)

30% Claimed

Amazon

Get It.

Caraway 10.5-inch Nonstick Ceramic Frying Pan, $76 (was $95.50--20% Off)

1% Claimed

Amazon

Get It.

Govee Smart Plug 4-Pack, $21.59 (was $26.99--20% off)

64% Claimed

Amazon

Get It.

Posted 4:45 a.m. Eastern

Microfiber Cleaning Cloth 12-Pack, $5.51 (was $13.99--61% Off)

76% Claimed

Amazon

Get It.

Day 1: Prime Day Lightning Deals

Posted 6:47 p.m. Eastern

Soundcore by Anker True Wireless Earbuds, $32.49 (was $49.99 - 35% Off)

75% Claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Water Dental Flosser with Electric Toothbrush, $45.95 (was $99.00 - 54% Off)

86% Claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

DOSS SoundBox Pro Bluetooth Speaker, $39.99 (was $59.99 - 33% Off)

40% Claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Posted 5:22 p.m. Eastern

SD Card Reader, $9.59 (was $19.99 - 52% Off)

70% Claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

AuKing Projector, $65.99 (was $99.99 - 34% Off)

93% Claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Monopoly Ultimate Banking Edition Board Game, $14.99 (was $27.99 - 46% Off)

16% Claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

RENPHO Heated Eye Massager, $48.99 (was $129.99 - 62% Off)

90% Claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Posted 5:05 p.m. Eastern

HISION Bluetooth Mini-Projector, $109.99 (was $219.99 - 50% Off)

91% Claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

LARVENDER Luggage 5 Piece Set, $175.99 (was $219.99 - 20% Off)

13% Claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Vinyl Record Player with Speaker, $39.09 (was $79.99 - 51% Off)

72% Claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

XGIMI Halo+ 1080P Portable Projector, $658.91 (was $849- 22% Off)

80% Claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Dell Inspiron 14" Laptop Computer, $549.99 (was $621.10 - 11% Off)

3% Claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Posted 4:17 p.m. Eastern

Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller for Android, $69.99 (was $99.99 - 30% off)

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

UGRACE Laptop Backpack With USB Charging Port, $26.39 (was $43.99 - 40% Off)

33% Claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

BACKBONE One Mobile Gaming Controller for Android, $69.99 (was $99.99 - 30% Off)

15% Claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Posted 3:13 p.m. Eastern

Phantomgogo Commuter R1 - Electric Scooter, $399 (was $599 - 33% Off)

63% Claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Utopia Towels 6-Pack, $33.14 (was $49.99 - 34% Off)

17% Claimed

amazon&periodcom

Rolanstar Bookshelf, $99.99 (was $139.99 - 29% Off)

44% Claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Posted 2:43 p.m. Eastern

Fossil Men's RFID-Blocking Wallet, $29.99 (was $60 - 50% Off)

44% Claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Power Bank Wireless Charger, $36.54 (was $64.99 - 89% Off)

87% Claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Posted 2:21 p.m. Eastern

Kodrine 20oz Glass Water Tumble, $12.79 (was $29.99 - 57% Off)

27% Claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Klipsch R-120SW Subwoofer, $278.35, (was $599.00 - 54% Off)

87% Claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Fossil Men's Derrick Leather Wallet, $29.99 (was $60 - 50% Off)

24% Claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Posted 1:24 p.m. Eastern

Magnetic 3-in-1 Wireless Charger, $33.99 (was $69.99 - 51% Off)

87% Claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Posted 12:59 p.m. Eastern

SunStyle Home Queen Size Duvet Cover Set, 23.98 (was $48.99- 51% Off)

17% Claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

High Power Binoculars, $36.80 (was $66 - 44% Off)

85% Claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Automatic Cat Feeder, $39.99 (was $79.99 - 50% Off)

66% Claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

FARMER'S DEFENSE Sleeves, $21.59 (was $26.99 - 20% Off)

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Posted 12:05 p.m. Eastern

Multi Charging Cable, $6.79 (was $9.99 - 32% Off)

86% Claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Portable Dimmable Table Lamp, $15 (was $49.99 - 70% Off)

74% Claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Memory Foam Slippers, $20.99 (was $49.99 - 58% Off)

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Posted 11:57 a.m. Eastern

BAYKA French Press Coffee Maker, $19.99 (was $29.99 - 33% Off)

78% Claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Portable Power Station 100W, $79.98 (was $139.98 - 43% Off)

52% Claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Posted 11:44 a.m. Eastern

KIND Bars, Caramel Almond and Sea Salt, $12.08 (was $23.88 - 49% Off)

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Posted 10:58 a.m. Eastern

8-Set Packing Cubes, $19.99 (was $25.99 - 20% Off)

19% Claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Portable Monitor, $69.99 (was $129.99 - 46% Off)

84% Claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

WavyTalk Blow Dryer with Diffuser, $31.83 (was $54.99 - 42% Off)

91% Claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Posted 10:45 a.m. Eastern

Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker, $26.60 (was $37.99 - 30% Off)

6% Claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Posted 10:42 a.m. Eastern

DEKOPRO 228-Piece Too Set, $63.99 (was $99.99 - 36% Off)

29% Claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Posted 10:35 a.m. Eastern

Amicoson Pickleball Set, $31.99 (was $39.99 - 20% Off)

67% Claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Posted 10:28 a.m. Eastern

Charmast Small Portable Charger, $19.99 (was $26.99 - 26% Off)

68% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Large Dog Beds, $39.08 (was $149.96 - 74% Off)

81% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrushes, $15.98 (was $39.99 - 60% Off)

71% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Kitchen Knife Set, $18.99 (was $59.99 - 68% Off)

58% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Posted 9:31 a.m. Eastern

Electric Spin Scrubber, $42.23 (was $79.99 - 47% Off)

81% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

GROVIEW Projector, $139.99 (was $249.99 - 44% Off)

86% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

INSE Cordless Vacuum, $139.99 (was $834.99 - 83% Off)

81% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Posted 9:21 a.m. Eastern

Electric Milk Frother, $5.99 (was $14.99 - 60% off)

95% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Desk Clamp Power Strip, $36.99 (was $49.99 - 26% Off)

65% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Kitchen Runner Anti-Fatigue Mats, $15.99 (was $19.99 - 20% Off)

69% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Posted 8:54 a.m. Eastern

WalkingPad Folding Treadmill, $319.20 (was $399 - 20% Off)

55% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

USB Wall Charger and Outlet Extender, $12.71 (was $19.99 - 36% Off)

91% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Posted 8:46 a.m. Eastern

Ergonomic Adjustable Height Computer Desk, $135.99 (was $199.99 - 32% Off)

78% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Swedish Dishcloths, $13.97 (was $24.99 - 44% Off)

55% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Posted 6:46 a.m. Eastern

4-Pack Lightning Charger Cables, $8.99 (was $16.99 - 47% Off)

72% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Handheld High Powered Car Wash Dryer, $81.49 (was $104.99 - 22% Off)

6% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Foot Spa and Massager, $52.99 plus coupon (was $109.99 - 52% Off)

47% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Bedside Alarm Clock with USB Charger, $29.99 (was $39.94 - 25% Off)

33% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Posted 6:23 a.m. Eastern

TRIBE Water Resistant Cell Phone Armband, $11.98 (was $14.98 - 20% Off)

1% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Electric Heating Pad, $20.98 (was $49.99 - 58% Off)

82% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Women's Yoga Workout Set, $27.99 (was $34.99 - 20% Off)

1% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Brown Noise Sound Machine, $16.99 (was $36.99 - 54% Off)

89% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

SD Card Reader, $9.59 (was $19.99 - 52% Off)

80% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Posted 5:35 a.m. Eastern

Wireless Charger for iPhone, $19.99 (was $49.99 - 60% Off)

87% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Anker USB C Hub, $31.99 (was $54.99 - 42% Off)

80% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Mini Massage Gun, $44.99 (was $89.99 - 50% Off)

92% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Apple Watch Series 8, starting at $279.99 (was $399 - 30% Off)

Amazon

Get It.

EnerPlex Scale, $9.86 (was $41.70 - 76% Off)

98% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Posted 8:10 a.m. Eastern

TempPro 500FT Wireless Meat Thermometer, $42.49 (was $69.99 - 39% Off)

79% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Power Strip with USB, $12.99 (was $23.99 - 42% Off)

82% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Reflective AirTag Dog Collar, $12.59 (was $17.99 - 24% Off)

18% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Stylus Pen Compatible for iOS and Android Touch Screens, $15.29 (was $29.99 - 49% Off)

87% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Kitsch Ice Roller, $7.25 (was $23 - 68% Off)

98% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Posted 8:39 a.m. Eastern

Surge Protector Power Strip, $12.97 (was $26.99 - 52% Off)

amazon&periodcom

75% claimed

Get It.

iPhone Charger 3-Pack 90 Degree Charging Cable, $8.99 (was $11.99 - 25% Off)

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Crock-Pot 8 Qt. Slow Cooker, $55.99 (was $99.99 - 44% Off)

99% Claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Soundcore by Anker, $19.99 (was $39.99 - 50% Off)

12% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

REATHLETE Leg Massager, $135.99 (was $199.99 - 32% Off)

10% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

MR.SIGA Soap Dispensing Dish Brush, $11.19 (was $17.99 - 38% Off)

74% claimed

amazon&periodcom

Get It.

Posted 8:16 a.m. Eastern

Govee LED Floor Lamp, $69.99 (was $99.99 - 30% Off)

83% Claimed

Amazon

Posted 8:21 a.m. Eastern

elago Silicone Case for AirPods 3rd Gen in Mint, $7.99 (was $19.99--60% Off)

12% Claimed

Amazon

Anker Soundcore P20i True Wireless Earbuds, $19.99 (was $39.99--50% Off)

Amazon

Marco Almond Kitchen 12-Piece Knife Set, $18.99 (was $59.99--68% Off)

66% Claimed

Amazon

Find the Latest Deals

For more of our up-to-date Amazon Prime Day coverage, we continue to source the greatest deals across every major category, including tech and gadgets, home, kitchen appliances, clothing and accessories, beauty, and more.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

