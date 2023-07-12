Amazon Prime Day 2 Lightning Deals - Last Chance

We're officially in Amazon Prime Day 2023 day two and thousands upon thousands of deals across nearly every category are still around for Prime Members--including some new ones for the second day of the shopping event. It's safe to say that Amazon is amping up to make this the most enticing deal year so far, judging by all of the marketing commercials circulating for the last few weeks.

Here at TheStreet, we're scouring Amazon for the best of the best deals, and below we're sharing the best Lightning deals as they happen. Shop all of Amazon Prime Day, or skip straight ahead to our picks below.

What are Amazon Lightning Deals?

Exclusive to Prime members, lightning deals are a time-sensitive promotion for a product or service that has only a limited amount of available stock at that price point. Prime Day 2023 will be featuring a huge selection of lightning deals, with new product sales going live approximately every 30 minutes.

If you aren't yet a Prime Member, you can sign-up for a 30-day free trial here.

Day 2: Amazon Prime Day 2023 Lightning Deals

Posted 7:14 a.m. Eastern

Bitvae Electric Toothbrush, $19.99 (was $39.99 - 50% off)

Sabtach Apple Watch Case, $8.99 (was $12 - 25% off)

59% claimed

Asobu Skinny Can Cooler, $7.99 (was $24.99 - 68% off)

2% claimed

Bucket Boss Parachute Bag, $7.23 (was $19.99 - 64% off)

49% claimed

Garage Door Opener Remote, $11.89 (was $32.99 - 64% off)

82% claimed

Tortilla Throw Blanket, $15.35 (was $40 - 62% off)

89% claimed

Posted 6:05 a.m. Eastern

QKXC Wireless Charging Station, $19.98 (was $39.99 - 50% off)

84% claimed

Griddle Accessories, $29.99 (was $59.99 - 50% off)

81% claimed

Patchology Hydrating Under Eye Patches, $10.50 (was $15 - 30% off)

Posted 5:40 a.m. Eastern

Blood Pressure Monitor, $31.99 (was $39.99 - 20% off)

65% claimed

AINOPE USB C Cable Charger, $9.99 (was $21.99 - 55% off)

92% claimed

KBS Large 17-in-1 Bread Machine, $127.46 (was $189.96 - 33% off)

15% claimed

Posted 5:10 a.m. Eastern

Samsung HW-B550 2.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, $167.99 (was $277.99--40% Off)

0% Claimed

Posted 5:01 a.m. Eastern

Universal Cleaning Gel, $5.94 (was $11.99--50% Off)

53% Claimed

Posted 4:55 a.m. Eastern

County Line Kitchen Mason Jar Coffee Maker, $29.99 (was $43.99--33% Off)

30% Claimed

Caraway 10.5-inch Nonstick Ceramic Frying Pan, $76 (was $95.50--20% Off)

1% Claimed

Govee Smart Plug 4-Pack, $21.59 (was $26.99--20% off)

64% Claimed

Posted 4:45 a.m. Eastern

Microfiber Cleaning Cloth 12-Pack, $5.51 (was $13.99--61% Off)

76% Claimed

Day 1: Prime Day Lightning Deals

Posted 6:47 p.m. Eastern

Soundcore by Anker True Wireless Earbuds, $32.49 (was $49.99 - 35% Off)

75% Claimed

Water Dental Flosser with Electric Toothbrush, $45.95 (was $99.00 - 54% Off)

86% Claimed

DOSS SoundBox Pro Bluetooth Speaker, $39.99 (was $59.99 - 33% Off)

40% Claimed

Posted 5:22 p.m. Eastern

SD Card Reader, $9.59 (was $19.99 - 52% Off)

70% Claimed

AuKing Projector, $65.99 (was $99.99 - 34% Off)

93% Claimed

Monopoly Ultimate Banking Edition Board Game, $14.99 (was $27.99 - 46% Off)

16% Claimed

RENPHO Heated Eye Massager, $48.99 (was $129.99 - 62% Off)

90% Claimed

Posted 5:05 p.m. Eastern

HISION Bluetooth Mini-Projector, $109.99 (was $219.99 - 50% Off)

91% Claimed

LARVENDER Luggage 5 Piece Set, $175.99 (was $219.99 - 20% Off)

13% Claimed

Vinyl Record Player with Speaker, $39.09 (was $79.99 - 51% Off)

72% Claimed

XGIMI Halo+ 1080P Portable Projector, $658.91 (was $849- 22% Off)

80% Claimed

Dell Inspiron 14" Laptop Computer, $549.99 (was $621.10 - 11% Off)

3% Claimed

Posted 4:17 p.m. Eastern

Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller for Android, $69.99 (was $99.99 - 30% off)

UGRACE Laptop Backpack With USB Charging Port, $26.39 (was $43.99 - 40% Off)

33% Claimed

BACKBONE One Mobile Gaming Controller for Android, $69.99 (was $99.99 - 30% Off)

15% Claimed

Posted 3:13 p.m. Eastern

Phantomgogo Commuter R1 - Electric Scooter, $399 (was $599 - 33% Off)

63% Claimed

Utopia Towels 6-Pack, $33.14 (was $49.99 - 34% Off)

17% Claimed

Rolanstar Bookshelf, $99.99 (was $139.99 - 29% Off)

44% Claimed

Posted 2:43 p.m. Eastern

Fossil Men's RFID-Blocking Wallet, $29.99 (was $60 - 50% Off)

44% Claimed

Power Bank Wireless Charger, $36.54 (was $64.99 - 89% Off)

87% Claimed

Posted 2:21 p.m. Eastern

Kodrine 20oz Glass Water Tumble, $12.79 (was $29.99 - 57% Off)

27% Claimed

Klipsch R-120SW Subwoofer, $278.35, (was $599.00 - 54% Off)

87% Claimed

Fossil Men's Derrick Leather Wallet, $29.99 (was $60 - 50% Off)

24% Claimed

Posted 1:24 p.m. Eastern

Magnetic 3-in-1 Wireless Charger, $33.99 (was $69.99 - 51% Off)

87% Claimed

Posted 12:59 p.m. Eastern

SunStyle Home Queen Size Duvet Cover Set, 23.98 (was $48.99- 51% Off)

17% Claimed

High Power Binoculars, $36.80 (was $66 - 44% Off)

85% Claimed

Automatic Cat Feeder, $39.99 (was $79.99 - 50% Off)

66% Claimed

FARMER'S DEFENSE Sleeves, $21.59 (was $26.99 - 20% Off)

Posted 12:05 p.m. Eastern

Multi Charging Cable, $6.79 (was $9.99 - 32% Off)

86% Claimed

Portable Dimmable Table Lamp, $15 (was $49.99 - 70% Off)

74% Claimed

Memory Foam Slippers, $20.99 (was $49.99 - 58% Off)

Posted 11:57 a.m. Eastern

BAYKA French Press Coffee Maker, $19.99 (was $29.99 - 33% Off)

78% Claimed

Portable Power Station 100W, $79.98 (was $139.98 - 43% Off)

52% Claimed

Posted 11:44 a.m. Eastern

KIND Bars, Caramel Almond and Sea Salt, $12.08 (was $23.88 - 49% Off)

Posted 10:58 a.m. Eastern

8-Set Packing Cubes, $19.99 (was $25.99 - 20% Off)

19% Claimed

Portable Monitor, $69.99 (was $129.99 - 46% Off)

84% Claimed

WavyTalk Blow Dryer with Diffuser, $31.83 (was $54.99 - 42% Off)

91% Claimed

Posted 10:45 a.m. Eastern

Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker, $26.60 (was $37.99 - 30% Off)

6% Claimed

Posted 10:42 a.m. Eastern

DEKOPRO 228-Piece Too Set, $63.99 (was $99.99 - 36% Off)

29% Claimed

Posted 10:35 a.m. Eastern

Amicoson Pickleball Set, $31.99 (was $39.99 - 20% Off)

67% Claimed

Posted 10:28 a.m. Eastern

Charmast Small Portable Charger, $19.99 (was $26.99 - 26% Off)

68% claimed

Large Dog Beds, $39.08 (was $149.96 - 74% Off)

81% claimed

Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrushes, $15.98 (was $39.99 - 60% Off)

71% claimed

Kitchen Knife Set, $18.99 (was $59.99 - 68% Off)

58% claimed

Posted 9:31 a.m. Eastern

Electric Spin Scrubber, $42.23 (was $79.99 - 47% Off)

81% claimed

GROVIEW Projector, $139.99 (was $249.99 - 44% Off)

86% claimed

INSE Cordless Vacuum, $139.99 (was $834.99 - 83% Off)

81% claimed

Posted 9:21 a.m. Eastern

Electric Milk Frother, $5.99 (was $14.99 - 60% off)

95% claimed

Desk Clamp Power Strip, $36.99 (was $49.99 - 26% Off)

65% claimed

Kitchen Runner Anti-Fatigue Mats, $15.99 (was $19.99 - 20% Off)

69% claimed

Posted 8:54 a.m. Eastern

WalkingPad Folding Treadmill, $319.20 (was $399 - 20% Off)

55% claimed

USB Wall Charger and Outlet Extender, $12.71 (was $19.99 - 36% Off)

91% claimed

Posted 8:46 a.m. Eastern

Ergonomic Adjustable Height Computer Desk, $135.99 (was $199.99 - 32% Off)

78% claimed

Swedish Dishcloths, $13.97 (was $24.99 - 44% Off)

55% claimed

Posted 6:46 a.m. Eastern

4-Pack Lightning Charger Cables, $8.99 (was $16.99 - 47% Off)

72% claimed

Handheld High Powered Car Wash Dryer, $81.49 (was $104.99 - 22% Off)

6% claimed

Foot Spa and Massager, $52.99 plus coupon (was $109.99 - 52% Off)

47% claimed

Bedside Alarm Clock with USB Charger, $29.99 (was $39.94 - 25% Off)

33% claimed

Posted 6:23 a.m. Eastern

TRIBE Water Resistant Cell Phone Armband, $11.98 (was $14.98 - 20% Off)

1% claimed

Electric Heating Pad, $20.98 (was $49.99 - 58% Off)

82% claimed

Women's Yoga Workout Set, $27.99 (was $34.99 - 20% Off)

1% claimed

Brown Noise Sound Machine, $16.99 (was $36.99 - 54% Off)

89% claimed

SD Card Reader, $9.59 (was $19.99 - 52% Off)

80% claimed

Posted 5:35 a.m. Eastern

Wireless Charger for iPhone, $19.99 (was $49.99 - 60% Off)

87% claimed

Anker USB C Hub, $31.99 (was $54.99 - 42% Off)

80% claimed

Mini Massage Gun, $44.99 (was $89.99 - 50% Off)

92% claimed

Apple Watch Series 8, starting at $279.99 (was $399 - 30% Off)

EnerPlex Scale, $9.86 (was $41.70 - 76% Off)

98% claimed

Posted 8:10 a.m. Eastern

TempPro 500FT Wireless Meat Thermometer, $42.49 (was $69.99 - 39% Off)

79% claimed

Power Strip with USB, $12.99 (was $23.99 - 42% Off)

82% claimed

Reflective AirTag Dog Collar, $12.59 (was $17.99 - 24% Off)

18% claimed

Stylus Pen Compatible for iOS and Android Touch Screens, $15.29 (was $29.99 - 49% Off)

87% claimed

Kitsch Ice Roller, $7.25 (was $23 - 68% Off)

98% claimed

Posted 8:39 a.m. Eastern

Surge Protector Power Strip, $12.97 (was $26.99 - 52% Off)

75% claimed

iPhone Charger 3-Pack 90 Degree Charging Cable, $8.99 (was $11.99 - 25% Off)

Crock-Pot 8 Qt. Slow Cooker, $55.99 (was $99.99 - 44% Off)

99% Claimed

Soundcore by Anker, $19.99 (was $39.99 - 50% Off)

12% claimed

REATHLETE Leg Massager, $135.99 (was $199.99 - 32% Off)

10% claimed

MR.SIGA Soap Dispensing Dish Brush, $11.19 (was $17.99 - 38% Off)

74% claimed

Posted 8:16 a.m. Eastern

Govee LED Floor Lamp, $69.99 (was $99.99 - 30% Off)

83% Claimed

Posted 8:21 a.m. Eastern

elago Silicone Case for AirPods 3rd Gen in Mint, $7.99 (was $19.99--60% Off)

12% Claimed

Anker Soundcore P20i True Wireless Earbuds, $19.99 (was $39.99--50% Off)

Marco Almond Kitchen 12-Piece Knife Set, $18.99 (was $59.99--68% Off)

66% Claimed

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.