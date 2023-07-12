Amazon Prime Day 2 Lightning Deals - Last Chance
We're officially in Amazon Prime Day 2023 day two and thousands upon thousands of deals across nearly every category are still around for Prime Members--including some new ones for the second day of the shopping event. It's safe to say that Amazon is amping up to make this the most enticing deal year so far, judging by all of the marketing commercials circulating for the last few weeks.
Here at TheStreet, we're scouring Amazon for the best of the best deals, and below we're sharing the best Lightning deals as they happen. Shop all of Amazon Prime Day, or skip straight ahead to our picks below.
What are Amazon Lightning Deals?
Exclusive to Prime members, lightning deals are a time-sensitive promotion for a product or service that has only a limited amount of available stock at that price point. Prime Day 2023 will be featuring a huge selection of lightning deals, with new product sales going live approximately every 30 minutes.
If you aren't yet a Prime Member, you can sign-up for a 30-day free trial here.
Day 2: Amazon Prime Day 2023 Lightning Deals
Posted 7:14 a.m. Eastern
Bitvae Electric Toothbrush, $19.99 (was $39.99 - 50% off)
Sabtach Apple Watch Case, $8.99 (was $12 - 25% off)
59% claimed
Asobu Skinny Can Cooler, $7.99 (was $24.99 - 68% off)
2% claimed
Bucket Boss Parachute Bag, $7.23 (was $19.99 - 64% off)
49% claimed
Garage Door Opener Remote, $11.89 (was $32.99 - 64% off)
82% claimed
Tortilla Throw Blanket, $15.35 (was $40 - 62% off)
89% claimed
Posted 6:05 a.m. Eastern
QKXC Wireless Charging Station, $19.98 (was $39.99 - 50% off)
84% claimed
Griddle Accessories, $29.99 (was $59.99 - 50% off)
81% claimed
Patchology Hydrating Under Eye Patches, $10.50 (was $15 - 30% off)
Posted 5:40 a.m. Eastern
Blood Pressure Monitor, $31.99 (was $39.99 - 20% off)
65% claimed
AINOPE USB C Cable Charger, $9.99 (was $21.99 - 55% off)
92% claimed
KBS Large 17-in-1 Bread Machine, $127.46 (was $189.96 - 33% off)
15% claimed
Posted 5:10 a.m. Eastern
Samsung HW-B550 2.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, $167.99 (was $277.99--40% Off)
0% Claimed
Posted 5:01 a.m. Eastern
Universal Cleaning Gel, $5.94 (was $11.99--50% Off)
53% Claimed
Posted 4:55 a.m. Eastern
County Line Kitchen Mason Jar Coffee Maker, $29.99 (was $43.99--33% Off)
30% Claimed
Caraway 10.5-inch Nonstick Ceramic Frying Pan, $76 (was $95.50--20% Off)
1% Claimed
Govee Smart Plug 4-Pack, $21.59 (was $26.99--20% off)
64% Claimed
Posted 4:45 a.m. Eastern
Microfiber Cleaning Cloth 12-Pack, $5.51 (was $13.99--61% Off)
76% Claimed
Day 1: Prime Day Lightning Deals
Posted 6:47 p.m. Eastern
Soundcore by Anker True Wireless Earbuds, $32.49 (was $49.99 - 35% Off)
75% Claimed
Water Dental Flosser with Electric Toothbrush, $45.95 (was $99.00 - 54% Off)
86% Claimed
DOSS SoundBox Pro Bluetooth Speaker, $39.99 (was $59.99 - 33% Off)
40% Claimed
Posted 5:22 p.m. Eastern
SD Card Reader, $9.59 (was $19.99 - 52% Off)
70% Claimed
AuKing Projector, $65.99 (was $99.99 - 34% Off)
93% Claimed
Monopoly Ultimate Banking Edition Board Game, $14.99 (was $27.99 - 46% Off)
16% Claimed
RENPHO Heated Eye Massager, $48.99 (was $129.99 - 62% Off)
90% Claimed
Posted 5:05 p.m. Eastern
HISION Bluetooth Mini-Projector, $109.99 (was $219.99 - 50% Off)
91% Claimed
LARVENDER Luggage 5 Piece Set, $175.99 (was $219.99 - 20% Off)
13% Claimed
Vinyl Record Player with Speaker, $39.09 (was $79.99 - 51% Off)
72% Claimed
XGIMI Halo+ 1080P Portable Projector, $658.91 (was $849- 22% Off)
80% Claimed
Dell Inspiron 14" Laptop Computer, $549.99 (was $621.10 - 11% Off)
3% Claimed
Posted 4:17 p.m. Eastern
Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller for Android, $69.99 (was $99.99 - 30% off)
UGRACE Laptop Backpack With USB Charging Port, $26.39 (was $43.99 - 40% Off)
33% Claimed
15% Claimed
Posted 3:13 p.m. Eastern
Phantomgogo Commuter R1 - Electric Scooter, $399 (was $599 - 33% Off)
63% Claimed
Utopia Towels 6-Pack, $33.14 (was $49.99 - 34% Off)
17% Claimed
Rolanstar Bookshelf, $99.99 (was $139.99 - 29% Off)
44% Claimed
Posted 2:43 p.m. Eastern
Fossil Men's RFID-Blocking Wallet, $29.99 (was $60 - 50% Off)
44% Claimed
Power Bank Wireless Charger, $36.54 (was $64.99 - 89% Off)
87% Claimed
Posted 2:21 p.m. Eastern
Kodrine 20oz Glass Water Tumble, $12.79 (was $29.99 - 57% Off)
27% Claimed
Klipsch R-120SW Subwoofer, $278.35, (was $599.00 - 54% Off)
87% Claimed
Fossil Men's Derrick Leather Wallet, $29.99 (was $60 - 50% Off)
24% Claimed
Posted 1:24 p.m. Eastern
Magnetic 3-in-1 Wireless Charger, $33.99 (was $69.99 - 51% Off)
87% Claimed
Posted 12:59 p.m. Eastern
SunStyle Home Queen Size Duvet Cover Set, 23.98 (was $48.99- 51% Off)
17% Claimed
High Power Binoculars, $36.80 (was $66 - 44% Off)
85% Claimed
Automatic Cat Feeder, $39.99 (was $79.99 - 50% Off)
66% Claimed
FARMER'S DEFENSE Sleeves, $21.59 (was $26.99 - 20% Off)
Posted 12:05 p.m. Eastern
Multi Charging Cable, $6.79 (was $9.99 - 32% Off)
86% Claimed
Portable Dimmable Table Lamp, $15 (was $49.99 - 70% Off)
74% Claimed
Memory Foam Slippers, $20.99 (was $49.99 - 58% Off)
Posted 11:57 a.m. Eastern
BAYKA French Press Coffee Maker, $19.99 (was $29.99 - 33% Off)
78% Claimed
Portable Power Station 100W, $79.98 (was $139.98 - 43% Off)
52% Claimed
Posted 11:44 a.m. Eastern
KIND Bars, Caramel Almond and Sea Salt, $12.08 (was $23.88 - 49% Off)
Posted 10:58 a.m. Eastern
8-Set Packing Cubes, $19.99 (was $25.99 - 20% Off)
19% Claimed
Portable Monitor, $69.99 (was $129.99 - 46% Off)
84% Claimed
WavyTalk Blow Dryer with Diffuser, $31.83 (was $54.99 - 42% Off)
91% Claimed
Posted 10:45 a.m. Eastern
Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker, $26.60 (was $37.99 - 30% Off)
6% Claimed
Posted 10:42 a.m. Eastern
DEKOPRO 228-Piece Too Set, $63.99 (was $99.99 - 36% Off)
29% Claimed
Posted 10:35 a.m. Eastern
Amicoson Pickleball Set, $31.99 (was $39.99 - 20% Off)
67% Claimed
Posted 10:28 a.m. Eastern
Charmast Small Portable Charger, $19.99 (was $26.99 - 26% Off)
68% claimed
Large Dog Beds, $39.08 (was $149.96 - 74% Off)
81% claimed
Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrushes, $15.98 (was $39.99 - 60% Off)
71% claimed
Kitchen Knife Set, $18.99 (was $59.99 - 68% Off)
58% claimed
Posted 9:31 a.m. Eastern
Electric Spin Scrubber, $42.23 (was $79.99 - 47% Off)
81% claimed
GROVIEW Projector, $139.99 (was $249.99 - 44% Off)
86% claimed
INSE Cordless Vacuum, $139.99 (was $834.99 - 83% Off)
81% claimed
Posted 9:21 a.m. Eastern
Electric Milk Frother, $5.99 (was $14.99 - 60% off)
95% claimed
Desk Clamp Power Strip, $36.99 (was $49.99 - 26% Off)
65% claimed
Kitchen Runner Anti-Fatigue Mats, $15.99 (was $19.99 - 20% Off)
69% claimed
Posted 8:54 a.m. Eastern
WalkingPad Folding Treadmill, $319.20 (was $399 - 20% Off)
55% claimed
USB Wall Charger and Outlet Extender, $12.71 (was $19.99 - 36% Off)
91% claimed
Posted 8:46 a.m. Eastern
Ergonomic Adjustable Height Computer Desk, $135.99 (was $199.99 - 32% Off)
78% claimed
Swedish Dishcloths, $13.97 (was $24.99 - 44% Off)
55% claimed
Posted 6:46 a.m. Eastern
4-Pack Lightning Charger Cables, $8.99 (was $16.99 - 47% Off)
72% claimed
Handheld High Powered Car Wash Dryer, $81.49 (was $104.99 - 22% Off)
6% claimed
Foot Spa and Massager, $52.99 plus coupon (was $109.99 - 52% Off)
47% claimed
Bedside Alarm Clock with USB Charger, $29.99 (was $39.94 - 25% Off)
33% claimed
Posted 6:23 a.m. Eastern
TRIBE Water Resistant Cell Phone Armband, $11.98 (was $14.98 - 20% Off)
1% claimed
Electric Heating Pad, $20.98 (was $49.99 - 58% Off)
82% claimed
Women's Yoga Workout Set, $27.99 (was $34.99 - 20% Off)
1% claimed
Brown Noise Sound Machine, $16.99 (was $36.99 - 54% Off)
89% claimed
80% claimed
Posted 5:35 a.m. Eastern
Wireless Charger for iPhone, $19.99 (was $49.99 - 60% Off)
87% claimed
Anker USB C Hub, $31.99 (was $54.99 - 42% Off)
80% claimed
Mini Massage Gun, $44.99 (was $89.99 - 50% Off)
92% claimed
Apple Watch Series 8, starting at $279.99 (was $399 - 30% Off)
EnerPlex Scale, $9.86 (was $41.70 - 76% Off)
98% claimed
Posted 8:10 a.m. Eastern
TempPro 500FT Wireless Meat Thermometer, $42.49 (was $69.99 - 39% Off)
79% claimed
Power Strip with USB, $12.99 (was $23.99 - 42% Off)
82% claimed
Reflective AirTag Dog Collar, $12.59 (was $17.99 - 24% Off)
18% claimed
Stylus Pen Compatible for iOS and Android Touch Screens, $15.29 (was $29.99 - 49% Off)
87% claimed
Kitsch Ice Roller, $7.25 (was $23 - 68% Off)
98% claimed
Posted 8:39 a.m. Eastern
Surge Protector Power Strip, $12.97 (was $26.99 - 52% Off)
75% claimed
iPhone Charger 3-Pack 90 Degree Charging Cable, $8.99 (was $11.99 - 25% Off)
Crock-Pot 8 Qt. Slow Cooker, $55.99 (was $99.99 - 44% Off)
99% Claimed
Soundcore by Anker, $19.99 (was $39.99 - 50% Off)
12% claimed
REATHLETE Leg Massager, $135.99 (was $199.99 - 32% Off)
10% claimed
MR.SIGA Soap Dispensing Dish Brush, $11.19 (was $17.99 - 38% Off)
74% claimed
Posted 8:16 a.m. Eastern
Govee LED Floor Lamp, $69.99 (was $99.99 - 30% Off)
83% Claimed
Posted 8:21 a.m. Eastern
elago Silicone Case for AirPods 3rd Gen in Mint, $7.99 (was $19.99--60% Off)
12% Claimed
Anker Soundcore P20i True Wireless Earbuds, $19.99 (was $39.99--50% Off)
Marco Almond Kitchen 12-Piece Knife Set, $18.99 (was $59.99--68% Off)
66% Claimed
For more of our up-to-date Amazon Prime Day coverage, we continue to source the greatest deals across every major category, including tech and gadgets, home, kitchen appliances, clothing and accessories, beauty, and more.
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.
