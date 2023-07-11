Yavapai Silent Witness offering up to $1,000 reward for information leading to arrest in Prescott Valley drive-by shooting

The Prescott Valley Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify suspects involved in a drive-by shooting in the 8000 block of Superstition Drive in Prescott Valley July 6. Police are investigating shots fired shortly after 10 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Hohrein with the PVPD. To earn the reward, you must call Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232, or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com.

All tips are completely anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.