Yavapai Silent Witness offering up to $1,000 reward for information leading to arrest in Prescott Valley drive-by shooting
Originally Published: July 11, 2023 5:10 p.m.
The Prescott Valley Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify suspects involved in a drive-by shooting in the 8000 block of Superstition Drive in Prescott Valley July 6. Police are investigating shots fired shortly after 10 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Hohrein with the PVPD. To earn the reward, you must call Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232, or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com.
All tips are completely anonymous.
Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
Most Read
- Man shoots, kills home-intruding bear near Spruce Mountain
- Revised plans submitted for Plaza Hotel on Whiskey Row in downtown Prescott
- Walt Disney Has a Bigger Problem Than Ron DeSantis (Pricing)
- YCSO reports two fatalities in 24 hours
- Obituary: Payton Sam Parra
- State: Pilot Fire in northwestern Yavapai County likely long-duration blaze
- YCSO seeking missing/abducted infant
- CAFMA announces death of engineer Payton Parra
- Who are Oath Keepers of Yavapai County?
- Suspect arrested after domestic altercation leads to shooting
- Former SNL Star Fires Back On Garth Brooks' Bud Light Stance
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- DeSantis Takes a New Shot at Disney (Beyond Disney World)
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Man shoots, kills home-intruding bear near Spruce Mountain
- This Is the Best Nut for Brain Health, According to a Neurologist and Alzheimer's Expert
- Walt Disney Has a Bigger Problem Than Ron DeSantis (Pricing)
- Revised plans submitted for Plaza Hotel on Whiskey Row in downtown Prescott
- Prescott’s annual fireworks, celebration scheduled at Watson Lake Saturday, July 1
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: