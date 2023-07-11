This Viral Keurig Single-Serve Coffee Maker Is Only $50 for Prime Day 2023
Starting your day off with a delicious cup of coffee can have a huge impact on how smoothly your morning goes. If you’re looking to brew away your daily coffee needs without having to spend a fortune, then you won’t want to pass up this amazing Prime Day deal.
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
The viral Keurig K-Express single-serve machine provides an affordable coffee solution perfect for the budget-minded coffee lover. And for Prime Day, you can get a sweet deal on this extremely popular device. Getting the most out of your morning coffee no longer needs to break the bank.
Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker, $50 (was $80)
Brewing at home has never been more convenient and flavorful than with the Keurig K-Express coffee maker. Featuring one-touch settings that allow you to brew a single cup or a full carafe of coffee, it can hold up to 10 ounces of water and has a generous 68-ounce reservoir to store your daily cup of joe. With a large and bold backlit LED screen, you can easily program the coffee maker for a custom beverage. Plus, with the extra-large removable drip tray, your kitchen counter will remain clean and free of messy spills.
This viral coffee maker from Keurig allows you to choose from a variety of coffee types and grinds. It’s compatible with K-Cups, K-Mugs, and K-Carafes from a variety of brands, so no matter the coffee flavor you prefer, you can stay fully stocked. This Keurig also includes an iced beverage button so you can brew cold coffee and tea, a hot water button to easily make oatmeal, tea and hot chocolate, and a rinse button for cleaning.
The K-Express already comes with a water filter and filter handle, so you don’t need to worry about purchasing one separately. The auto-off function will turn off the unit after sitting idle for two hours, so your machine will reliably power off without running up your electricity bill. And with the spill-proof design, you can enjoy a cup of java any time of day without any mess on the floor or counter.
At a price so low at $50, you really can’t go wrong with the viral Keurig K-Express. This Amazon Prime Day is the time to get your hands on this incredible coffee machine and save on your daily cup of caffeine. So take the plunge and say "goodbye" to costly café runs and hello to convenient and delicious cups of coffee every morning.
More Top Prime Day 2023 Deals
- The Best Amazon Prime Day Shoe Deals Revealed—Including Brooks, Crocs and Skechers Up to 68% Off
- The 11 Best Prime Day TV Deals in 2023 Will Save You Hundreds
- The Best Men’s Accessories on Sale During Amazon Prime Day Include Ray-Ban, Timberland, and Fossil
- The Vacuum I Use to Keep Hair at Bay in a 6-Pet Household Is $67 Off During Amazon Prime Day
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Man shoots, kills home-intruding bear near Spruce Mountain
- Revised plans submitted for Plaza Hotel on Whiskey Row in downtown Prescott
- Walt Disney Has a Bigger Problem Than Ron DeSantis (Pricing)
- YCSO reports two fatalities in 24 hours
- Obituary: Payton Sam Parra
- State: Pilot Fire in northwestern Yavapai County likely long-duration blaze
- YCSO seeking missing/abducted infant
- CAFMA announces death of engineer Payton Parra
- Who are Oath Keepers of Yavapai County?
- Suspect arrested after domestic altercation leads to shooting
- Former SNL Star Fires Back On Garth Brooks' Bud Light Stance
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- DeSantis Takes a New Shot at Disney (Beyond Disney World)
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Man shoots, kills home-intruding bear near Spruce Mountain
- This Is the Best Nut for Brain Health, According to a Neurologist and Alzheimer's Expert
- Walt Disney Has a Bigger Problem Than Ron DeSantis (Pricing)
- Revised plans submitted for Plaza Hotel on Whiskey Row in downtown Prescott
- Prescott’s annual fireworks, celebration scheduled at Watson Lake Saturday, July 1
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: