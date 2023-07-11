This Viral Keurig Single-Serve Coffee Maker Is Only $50 for Prime Day 2023

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Yavapai Silent Witness offering up to $1,000 reward for information leading to arrest in Prescott Valley drive-by shooting Soothing fountain brings joy to Prescott Valley Civic Center Town of Chino Valley moves ahead with water master plan Where to get Candace Lea’s children’s books? Well, everywhere ... including Chino Valley Meet the Colorado River’s newest – and youngest – power player County attorneys may challenge Hobbs order over abortion prosecutions Across the US Southwest, residents in desert cities like Phoenix are experiencing extreme heat wave Prescott Rodeo Grounds changes proposed to solve problems: Coalition meeting HUSD board to consider sign language course at meeting Tuesday, July 11 Standard welcome-back procedures on agenda at PUSD Tuesday board meeting

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, July 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

This Viral Keurig Single-Serve Coffee Maker Is Only $50 for Prime Day 2023

Rida Fatima
Originally Published: July 11, 2023 5 p.m.

iStock

Starting your day off with a delicious cup of coffee can have a huge impact on how smoothly your morning goes. If you’re looking to brew away your daily coffee needs without having to spend a fortune, then you won’t want to pass up this amazing Prime Day deal.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

The viral Keurig K-Express single-serve machine provides an affordable coffee solution perfect for the budget-minded coffee lover. And for Prime Day, you can get a sweet deal on this extremely popular device. Getting the most out of your morning coffee no longer needs to break the bank.

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker, $50 (was $80)

Amazon

Shop Here

Brewing at home has never been more convenient and flavorful than with the Keurig K-Express coffee maker. Featuring one-touch settings that allow you to brew a single cup or a full carafe of coffee, it can hold up to 10 ounces of water and has a generous 68-ounce reservoir to store your daily cup of joe. With a large and bold backlit LED screen, you can easily program the coffee maker for a custom beverage. Plus, with the extra-large removable drip tray, your kitchen counter will remain clean and free of messy spills.

This viral coffee maker from Keurig allows you to choose from a variety of coffee types and grinds. It’s compatible with K-Cups, K-Mugs, and K-Carafes from a variety of brands, so no matter the coffee flavor you prefer, you can stay fully stocked. This Keurig also includes an iced beverage button so you can brew cold coffee and tea, a hot water button to easily make oatmeal, tea and hot chocolate, and a rinse button for cleaning.

The K-Express already comes with a water filter and filter handle, so you don’t need to worry about purchasing one separately. The auto-off function will turn off the unit after sitting idle for two hours, so your machine will reliably power off without running up your electricity bill. And with the spill-proof design, you can enjoy a cup of java any time of day without any mess on the floor or counter.

At a price so low at $50, you really can’t go wrong with the viral Keurig K-Express. This Amazon Prime Day is the time to get your hands on this incredible coffee machine and save on your daily cup of caffeine. So take the plunge and say "goodbye" to costly café runs and hello to convenient and delicious cups of coffee every morning.

More Top Prime Day 2023 Deals

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: