The Vacuum I Use to Keep Hair at Bay in a 6-Pet Household Is $67 Off During Amazon Prime Day

Anyone with pets in the house knows how hard it can be to keep the hair at bay, especially if you have multiple animals. As someone who has two long-hair dogs and four cats, I felt it might be impossible to have a clean house—I even resorted to hiring professional cleaners at one point.

It wasn’t until I purchased the Bissell MultiClean Pet Vacuum last year that my carpets looked brand new again. Each time I use it, an astronomical amount of hair is lifted from my floors that I didn’t know was there. It puts any other vacuum I have tried to shame.

I recommend this lightweight vacuum to everyone I know regardless of if they have pets or not because it’s just that good. Not to mention, it’s relatively affordable now that it’s marked down to $170 during Amazon Prime Day. But hurry; it has been known to sell out quickly during big sales events, so who knows how long it’ll stay in stock. (Sign up for a Prime membership free trial here to ensure you have access to the entire parade of deals going on the next two days.)

Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum, $170 (was $237) at Amazon

This vacuum has a unique two-in-one design that allows users to clean multiple surfaces and hard-to-reach areas with minimal effort. It uses a brush roll to dig deep into thick carpets and a powerful suction motor to gather dirt and debris from hard floors. A swivel head and LED lights make it easy to spot messes you might not have noticed otherwise.

The main pod detaches from the frame to become a portable vacuum cleaner ideal for picking up hair from furniture, baseboards and stairs by using the included attachments. It has a large canister that holds so much debris, I can easily vacuum my entire 3,300 sq./ft. house in just two sessions. The best part is, it empties at the touch of a button, so I don’t have to get my hands dirty.

What I appreciate most is the HEPA filtration system that traps 99.97% of particles (0.3 microns or smaller) from the air to reduce pet allergens. Not only does this machine leave my floors clean, but the air is clean, too. One part of the filter is washable and the other should be replaced at least every six months to keep the vacuum running smoothly.

I don’t purchase big-ticket items like this online without sifting through reviews first. Given that this vacuum has more than 4,000 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews, I felt confident in my choice and was ultimately astounded by the results. Tons of other shoppers agree and claim it’s the “best pet hair vacuum ever!”

One reviewer said, “It picks up so much pet hair and gives the carpet that good-old freshly shampooed look.”

If there’s anything I recommend rushing to buy during Prime Day 2023, it’s the Bissell MultiClean Pet Vacuum. This is the fourth vacuum I’ve owned, and nothing else compares.

