The Best Prime Day Anker Deals Will Save You Up to 43% on Portable Batteries, Charging Stations, and More

Amazon’s first day of Prime Day 2023 might be winding down, but it’s safe to say that there are plenty of deals to still take advantage of. From an absolutely massive discount on the Apple Watch Series 8 to epic ‘Lightning Deals’ that you need to act fast with, there is a lot to take advantage of for Prime members.

Asides from the major discounts on full-size gadgets, Prime Day 2023 is a time ripe for discounts on accessories. And Anker makes some of the best mobile accessories—cables, wireless chargers, battery packs, etc.—on the market for all sorts of ecosystems, including Apple, Samsung, and Google.

While you can normally score a stellar deal on Anker devices throughout the year, the bar has been raised for Prime Day. So ahead, we’re sharing our 8 favorite Anker Prime Day 2023 deals and one that, if they catch your eye, you should add to your cart ASAP.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Anker 622 MagGo Battery for iPhone, $40 (was $70) at Amazon

Leading the pack is a massive 43% discount on a portable battery that magnetically attaches to your iPhone 12 or newer and can even prop your phone up. It’s a 5,000mAh battery that can fully recharge your phone at least once and can even be hardwired for a faster charge via USB-C port on the right hand side. You can score it now in Interstellar Gray for just $40.

Anker 511 Nano 3 Wall Plug, $17 (was $23) at Amazon

If you’re after an ultra-portable wall plug that is plenty powerful, look no further than the Anker 511 charger. It’s roughly the size of the old 5-watt plug that came in your iPhone box and will certainly fit in the palm of your hand. It comes in four colors and can push out up to 30 watts of power delivered through a USB-C port.

Anker Nano II 65 Watt, $34 (was $50) at Amazon

Similar to the 511 wall plug above, the Anker Nano II is a portable, square wall plug that packs a large punch with power. It can push out up to 65 watts, which means this tiny wall adapter can power a MacBook, an iPad, a Pixel Tablet, or even a Nintendo Switch. Like most Anker chargers, it features a USB-C port and uses GaN II technology for safe, fast charging.

Anker Powerline II USB-C to Lightning Cable, $17 (was $24) at Amazon

You can never have too many Lightning cables; at least, we follow that as a rule of thumb, and it is an essential part of the charging equation. It connects your iPhone to the wall plug, and this Powerline III option from Anker comes in a lovely shade of lavender and is super durable. Best of all, though, it’s 6 feet long and 30% off.

Anker PowerWave 2-in-1 Charging Stand, $32 (was $40) at Amazon

This Anker PowerWave charging stand can wirelessly charge your iPhone and a pair of AirPods, which makes it perfect for a desk or a nightstand. Best of all, it supports the MagSafe standard, and your iPhone 12, 13, or 14 can just hang on the top of the stand for enhanced functionality. It will be perfect for StandBy mode when that ships with iOS 17 this fall.

Anker 727 Charging Station, $64 (was $100) at Amazon

Ideal for traveling, this slim outlet strip offers two standard outlets, two USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports. It plugs into a standard wall outlet and pushes out up to 100 watts of power spread between all ports. For Prime Day 2023, it’s 36% off at just $64 and is eligible for free shipping.

Anker USB-C to Lightning Cable Two-Pack, $20 (was $35) at Amazon

Great for a dorm room or your bed at home, this two-pack of 10-foot Lightning cables solves the problem of leaning over holding your phone since your current cable is too short. These are USB-C to Lightning for a fast charge and feature a braided outer shell for durability.

Anker Power Strip Surge Protector, $23 (was $36) at Amazon

While this might seem like a classic 12-outlet surge protector perfect for the ultimate desk setup, Anker’s put a perfect twist on it. Alongside full-size outlets, you get two USB-A ports and a single USB-C port for easy power delivery.

More Can’t-Miss Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals:

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.