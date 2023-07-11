The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Lighting Deals
Amazon Prime Day 2023 has finally kicked off, offering thousands upon thousands of deals across nearly every category for Prime Members from July 11 to 12. It's safe to say that Amazon is amping up to make this the most enticing deal year so far, judging by all of the marketing commercials circulating for the last few weeks.
Here at TheStreet, we're scouring Amazon for the best of the best deals, and below we're sharing the best Lightning deals as they happen. Shop all of Amazon Prime Day, or skip straight ahead to our picks below.
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
What are Amazon Lightning Deals?
Exclusive to Prime members, lightning deals are a time-sensitive promotion for a product or service that has only a limited amount of available stock at that price point. Prime Day 2023 will be featuring a huge selection of lightning deals, with new product sales going live approximately every 30 minutes.
If you aren't yet a Prime Member, you can sign-up for a 30-day free trial here.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 Lightning Deals
Posted 3:30 a.m. Eastern
elago Silicone Case for AirPods 3rd Gen in Minit, $7.99 (was $19.99--60% Off)
Anker Soundcore P20i True Wireless Earbuds, $19.99 (was $39.99--50% Off)
Marco Almond Kitchen 12-Piece Knife Set, $18.99 (was $59.99--68% Off)
Find the Latest Deals
For more of our up-to-date Amazon Prime Day coverage, we continue to source the greatest deals across every major category, including tech and gadgets, home, kitchen appliances, clothing and accessories, beauty, and more.
- Only Prime Members Can Get $150 Off This 'Professional-Quality' Breville Espresso Machine
- Upgrade Your TV With a Fire TV Stick 4K Max for 55% Off
- The Vacuum I Use to Keep Hair at Bay in a 6-Pet Household Is $67 Off During Amazon Prime Day
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Man shoots, kills home-intruding bear near Spruce Mountain
- Revised plans submitted for Plaza Hotel on Whiskey Row in downtown Prescott
- YCSO reports two fatalities in 24 hours
- Obituary: Payton Sam Parra
- State: Pilot Fire in northwestern Yavapai County likely long-duration blaze
- CAFMA announces death of engineer Payton Parra
- YCSO seeking missing/abducted infant
- Luke Bryan Details 'Frustrating' Experience Teaching His Son to Drive
- Suspect arrested after domestic altercation leads to shooting
- Need2Know: GG’s Unique Boutique to reopen at new location Tuesday; Hometown Healthcare celebrates 1-year in Prescott Valley; Ocean Blue Car Wash coming to former Richie’s Express Auto Wash site
- Former SNL Star Fires Back On Garth Brooks' Bud Light Stance
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- DeSantis Takes a New Shot at Disney (Beyond Disney World)
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Man shoots, kills home-intruding bear near Spruce Mountain
- This Is the Best Nut for Brain Health, According to a Neurologist and Alzheimer's Expert
- YCSO seeks possible witness in homicide of Coyote Springs man
- Prescott’s annual fireworks, celebration scheduled at Watson Lake Saturday, July 1
- Revised plans submitted for Plaza Hotel on Whiskey Row in downtown Prescott
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: