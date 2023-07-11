The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Lighting Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2023 has finally kicked off, offering thousands upon thousands of deals across nearly every category for Prime Members from July 11 to 12. It's safe to say that Amazon is amping up to make this the most enticing deal year so far, judging by all of the marketing commercials circulating for the last few weeks.

Here at TheStreet, we're scouring Amazon for the best of the best deals, and below we're sharing the best Lightning deals as they happen. Shop all of Amazon Prime Day, or skip straight ahead to our picks below.

What are Amazon Lightning Deals?

Exclusive to Prime members, lightning deals are a time-sensitive promotion for a product or service that has only a limited amount of available stock at that price point. Prime Day 2023 will be featuring a huge selection of lightning deals, with new product sales going live approximately every 30 minutes.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Lightning Deals

Posted 3:30 a.m. Eastern

elago Silicone Case for AirPods 3rd Gen in Minit, $7.99 (was $19.99--60% Off)

Anker Soundcore P20i True Wireless Earbuds, $19.99 (was $39.99--50% Off)

Marco Almond Kitchen 12-Piece Knife Set, $18.99 (was $59.99--68% Off)

