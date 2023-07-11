Rebel's Edge -Analyzing Market News- Z, ETSY, SSTK, and the Northwestern Football Coach

Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Etsy appearing on Zacks.com's list of most searched stocks, Zillow getting upgraded from neutral to overweight by Piper/Sandler, WD-40 reporting double digit sales growth, and Shutterstock expanding their partnership with OpenAI. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about the firing of Northwestern University's football coach in the wake of a hazing scandal, and Wembanyama getting pulled from summer league play after two games. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

