Rebel's Edge -Analyzing Market News- Z, ETSY, SSTK, and the Northwestern Football Coach
Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Etsy appearing on Zacks.com's list of most searched stocks, Zillow getting upgraded from neutral to overweight by Piper/Sandler, WD-40 reporting double digit sales growth, and Shutterstock expanding their partnership with OpenAI. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about the firing of Northwestern University's football coach in the wake of a hazing scandal, and Wembanyama getting pulled from summer league play after two games. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.
Learn more about options trading with Jon and Pete at: https://marketrebellion.com
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Man shoots, kills home-intruding bear near Spruce Mountain
- Revised plans submitted for Plaza Hotel on Whiskey Row in downtown Prescott
- Walt Disney Has a Bigger Problem Than Ron DeSantis (Pricing)
- YCSO reports two fatalities in 24 hours
- Obituary: Payton Sam Parra
- State: Pilot Fire in northwestern Yavapai County likely long-duration blaze
- YCSO seeking missing/abducted infant
- CAFMA announces death of engineer Payton Parra
- Who are Oath Keepers of Yavapai County?
- Suspect arrested after domestic altercation leads to shooting
- Former SNL Star Fires Back On Garth Brooks' Bud Light Stance
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- DeSantis Takes a New Shot at Disney (Beyond Disney World)
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Man shoots, kills home-intruding bear near Spruce Mountain
- This Is the Best Nut for Brain Health, According to a Neurologist and Alzheimer's Expert
- Walt Disney Has a Bigger Problem Than Ron DeSantis (Pricing)
- Revised plans submitted for Plaza Hotel on Whiskey Row in downtown Prescott
- Prescott’s annual fireworks, celebration scheduled at Watson Lake Saturday, July 1
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: