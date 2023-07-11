Obituary Notice: Marilyn Kirkey
Originally Published: July 11, 2023 10:25 p.m.
Marilyn Kirkey, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2023. Marilyn was born in Portland, Oregon on Feb. 28, 1934. She was 89.
Services have been entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.
