Multi-Millionaire Bethenny Frankel Has Some Harsh Words For a Certain Celebrity Couple

Celebrity influencer Kim Kardashian has made a business out of turning herself into a household name. The most well-known face in a family full of reality TV stars is constantly making headlines from what she wears to what she buys -- and certainly who she dates.

If there's anyone who knows the demands of the reality-TV star turned business mogul, it's former 'Real Housewives' star Bethenny Frankel. After her time on Bravo's hit series, Frankel made a name for herself with various business ventures. She's now a regular talking head on social media, commenting on everything from fashion to breaking news.

DON'T MISS: Conservative Sports Commentator Slams Mark Cuban for Being a 'B*tch' on China

Frankel's recent post, however, is of a more personal nature -- for Kim K., anyway. The star has reportedly been dating football star Tom Brady. But Frankel doesn't think the match will last.

"(There's) zero chance that Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian end up together," Frankel said on her TikTok account July 10. "I'm sure there's a curiosity. He is the greatest football player of all time. She is the greatest player of the fame game of all time."

So what's the problem? According to Frankel, Kardashian is the wrong kind of handful. "Tom was with someone who was relatively high maintenance, a Brazilian gorgeous supermodel, but she really did lean into his life. Lean into being a mom moving to Massachusetts. She was a football player's wife."

The demands of a sports star's wife is a frequent repeating theme on Bravo's 'Real Housewives', so Frankel's exposure to the atmosphere is probably a lot. She doesn't think the relationship can juggle two careers with such high demand.

"I just think there can only be one peacock in a relationship," she says in her TikTok. "[Brady has] done high maintenance but not at the Kim Kardashian level. It's just too much work."