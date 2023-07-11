From AirPods to iPads, These Are the Best Prime Day Apple Deals So Far

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here and all sorts of deals are live. We’ve all covered an all-time-low price on the Apple Watch Series 8 and major savings on vacuums.

Now we’re turning attention to all things Apple and sharing the best Prime Day deals across iPad, Mac, AirPods, iPhone, and everything in between. To make things easier for you, we’re breaking them out by product type ahead, and be sure to check back as we’ll be updating this guide.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Best Prime Day AirPods Deals

AirPods Pro 2nd Gen, $199.99 (was $249) at Amazon)

Apple’s latest AirPods Pro pack a punch above all other earbuds with class-leading listening modes for blocking out the world around you—active noise cancellation—and for letting some of it in with a new adaptive transparency mode. Either way, AirPods Pro use on board microphones and a custom processor to ensure an excellent listening experience. Additionally, you’ll get six hours of playback, and the case can be easily recharged. These are back down to the lowest price on Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report at $199.

AirPods 2nd Gen, $89 (was $129) at Amazon

Whether you don’t need active noise cancellation or prefer the classic longer stem design, AirPods 2nd Gen still deliver an excellent listening experience. You can get up to 24 hours of playback with quick recharges from the case, and these AirPods support “Hey Siri” for controlling things like playback or sending a message with just your voice. Best of all, they still fast pair and quickly sync with all your Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report devices.

AirPods 3rd Gen, $139.99 (was $169) at Amazon

For Prime Day 2023, AirPods 3rd Gen are back at the lowest price ever! For $140, you get a more compact design that still just nestles in your ear. Like AirPods Pro or 2nd Gen AirPods, these will fast pair with your iPhone and quick-sync with all your Apple devices. These also feature a custom Apple-made driver for robust audio and even support Spatial Audio with head tracking.

AirPods Max, $449 (was $540) at Amazon

Apple's over-ear AirPods Max headphones punch above the rest with an ultra-premium design that uses materials like aluminum, stainless steel, and a custom mesh canopy. It comes together for an ultra-cozy build that ensures these are comfortable for long wear times. Plus, they're the only AirPods that come in color! Like AirPods Pro, AirPods Max feature two listening modes—active noise cancellation and transparency—along with support for Spatial Audio with head tracking. For Prime Day 2023, they're back to the lowest price ever of $449.99.

Best Prime Day MacBook Deals

13-inch MacBook Air With M1, $749.99 (was $999) at Amazon)

If you’re after the iconic wedge design, you’ll need to consider the M1 MacBook Air, which is $250 off at just $749.99 in gold, space gray, or silver. The M1 chip lets you easily power through any task and even scales for more intense ones like video or photo editing. You’ll also get all-day battery life and multiple days on standby.

15-inch MacBook Air with M2, $1,199 (was $1,299) at Amazon

Apple's brand new 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 is down to the lowest price ever at just $1,199 for Prime Day 2023. As the largest MacBook Air, it features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display that lets you spread out and offers plenty of brightness. macOS runs swiftly thanks to the M2 Chip, and it's paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB solid-state-storage.

14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro, $1,799 (was $1,999) at Amazon)

Whether you need more power for intense tasks or are after a larger screen, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro deserves a look. Like the M1 Air, it is $200 off at $1,799 for the entry-level model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of solid-state-storage. You get a bevy of ports and a buttery smooth 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display.

Best Prime Day iPad Deals

9th Gen iPad, $249.99 (was $329) at Amazon)

Apple’s entry-level iPad has never been cheaper at just $249.99. For the price, you get an iPad that can handle anything you throw at it. The A13 Bionic chip inside is still plenty fast and even lets you multitask between two different apps. The 10.2-inch Retina display is ideal for streaming, FaceTimes, browsing, and gaming. You’ll have plenty of room for apps and content out of the box with 64GB of storage for $249.99.

iPad Mini 6th Gen, $379.99 (was $499) at Amazon)

The 6th Gen iPad Mini might just be the perfect size for some. With an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the iPad Mini is ultra-portable—with a keen ability to be tossed into a bag or even the back pocket of jeans. With an A15 Bionic processor inside, iPadOS runs smoothly and can speed through any task. It can last all day and even features a 12-megapixel front and back camera.

iPad 10th Gen, $379.99 (was $449) at Amazon

It's not every day that an iPad drops to the lowest price ever, but for Prime Day, Amazon is giving that treatment to a few models. Joining in on the fun is colorful iPad 10th Gen for $379.99—a 15% or $69 discount off the $449 MSRP. It's one of the newest iPad on the block, dropping in the fall of 2022, with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and a front-facing camera on the longer side of the tablet. The A14 Bionic chip also powers it and comes with 64GB of storage.

iPad Air 5th Gen $499.99 (was $599) at Amazon)

With an M1 Chip, the 5th Gen iPad Air is more suited for a laptop replacement. It boasts a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Touch ID built into the power button, and all-day battery life. The M1 Chip also unlocks the ability to use Stage Manager for a desktop-like experience with windowed apps and for running Final Cut Pro.

12.9-inch iPad Pro 6th Gen, $1,049 (was $1,099) at Amazon)

The most advanced model, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, is seeing a $50 discount this Prime Day. For $1,049, you get a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 128GB of storage and Wi-Fi connectivity in either space gray or silver. The screen is ultra vibrant and gets extremely bright thanks to Mini LED, and it’s super smooth with ProMotion, enabling an adaptive refresh rate.

Best Prime Day Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen, $199 (was $249) at Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is the best value in the current Apple Watch lineup and one of the best values out of any smartwatch available. For Prime Day 2023, it's fallen back to the all-time low of $199 for the 40mm and $229 for the 44mm. Either way, you get a bright Retina display that turns on when you raise your wrist, get a notification, or interact with it. The Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen also boasts a number of activity and health features like heart rate tracking and fall detection.

Best Prime Day Apple Accessory Deals

Apple Pencil 2nd Gen ($89, originally $129 at Amazon)

If you don’t already own an Apple Pencil and have an iPad Pro, iPad Air, or iPad Mini, this deal is for you. The second-generation Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to the side and charges 31% off at $89 with free Prime shipping.

MagSafe Charger ($31, originally $39 at Amazon)

Ahead of Prime Day 2023, Apple’s official MagSafe Charger is back down to just $31. Along with the 21% discount, you’ll unlock faster charging for your iPhone 12, iPhone 13, or iPhone 14. When Standby Display launches this fall, you’ll be really to attach and enable the mode magnetically as well.

Apple AirTag Four-Pack ($89.99, originally $99 at Amazon)

Have an iPhone and have been eyeing an item tracker? The AirTag makes the most sense as it offers a seamless setup and integrates with the FindMy app—and the super-large FindMy Network for easy tracking. You can save $10 on a four-pack of AirTags and score them for just $89.99.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.