CATCH 22 — Day 12: Police seek aggravated assault fugitive

It’s Day 12 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program and Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating fugitive Jaime Daniel Fraley.

In the early evening hours of Aug. 26, 2020, the female victim approached Fraley while he was sleeping in her bed to ask him about the damage done to her vehicle. When he awoke, Fraley began hitting the victim about the face and head repeatedly.

She fell to the ground, and he continued to beat her. Fraley broke two of the victim’s teeth and continued to punch her in the face causing her to choke on and swallow her teeth. She also sustained a substantial laceration below her right eye, severe bruising and swelling on her cheek bone and a bloody nose.

Fraley left the scene and law enforcement officers were unable to locate him. Fraley has a nationwide extraditable warrant for two counts of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and criminal damage.

Fraley is a 45-year-old Hispanic male, 5-foot-9, 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. His last known address was in 1700 block of East Cherry Street in Cottonwood.

If you provide information leading to the arrest of Day 12 of CATCH 22, you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.