Big Changes Are Coming to Mark Zuckerberg's Threads -- Here's Why That's Good News

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Rodeo Grounds changes proposed to solve problems: Coalition meeting CATCH 22 — Day 12: Police seek aggravated assault fugitive Collision at Willow Creek Road, Flora Street intersection leaves pedestrian seriously injured Hobbs tells county attorneys she’s on legally solid ground related to abortion ‘Connections in Nature’: Master naturalist to offer 5-week course to seniors at The Highlands Center for Natural History Prescott council approves more public involvement on Rodeo Grounds plans In Memoriam: Yavapai College founding faculty member Lyle Minkler Dennis Prager coming to Prescott for RWOP event Aug. 22 Chino Valley AARP office seeking tax-aide volunteers Yavapai Silent Witness offering up to $1,000 reward for information leading to arrest in Prescott Valley drive-by shooting

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, July 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Big Changes Are Coming to Mark Zuckerberg's Threads -- Here's Why That's Good News

Rob Lenihan
Originally Published: July 11, 2023 11:12 p.m.

Okay, Thread users, you asked for it, and now you're gonna get it.

Meta Platform's  (META) - Get Free Report recently launched Instagram feature is adding an alternative home feed of posts as part of a series of updates.

DON'T MISS: Kevin O'Leary Has a Passionate Take On Mark Zuckerberg's Threads

The so-called "Twitter Killer," which takes the conversational features of Elon Musk's Twitter and folds them into Meta's existing network, was responding to complaints from subscribers, the BBC reported.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri said a feed for Threads showing posts in chronological order is currently being worked on.

Users want to see posts from accounts they follow rather than chosen by Threads' algorithm.

Shipping Improvements

"With so many people joining @threads so fast these last six days (six days!) the team has been entirely focused on keeping the lights on and fixing bugs" Mosseri said in a July 11 post, "but we're starting to priorite the obvious missing features, like a following feed, the edit button, and post search."

"We're clearly way out over our skis on this, but the team is pumped to start shipping improvements this week," he added, noting that a 100 million people-roughly the population of Egypt-have signed up for Threads in five days.

A number of users expressed frustration at not being offered a feed of posts from people they followed, in the order in which they were posted.

"My kingdom for a chronological timeline," writer Molly Jong-Fast commented.

"How about a chronological timeline?" Adriano Real asked. "That would be great. It’s weird seeing a post 10 mins ago below a post from 22 hours ago."

Last year, Instagram announced it was bringing the chronological feed back to the platform, after dropping the feature in favor of a curated feed in 2016.

Other features on the Threads to-do list, according Mosseri, include an ability to edit posts, translation into different languages making it easy to switch between different Threads accounts.

Holding Back the Ads

Currently Threads has no desktop interface, so posts can be made only via the app. But Mosseri said the company is working on that, too.

"The team has been busting their ass, but we know this is a race to the starting line," Mosseri said in an earlier post. "They say ‘make it work, make it great, make it grow.’ Well, we certainly did things out of order, but I promise we will make this thing great.

Meanwhile, the Threads bunch has no immediate plans to roll out advertisements on the platform.

"Our approach will be the same as all our other products: make the product work well first, then see if we can get it on a clear path to 1 billion people, and only then think about monetization at that point," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.

However, Instagram is planning to bring its branded content tools to Threads, according to Axios, giving marketers a way to get involved with paid promotion on the app while advertising is still off limits.

Mosseri said Threads will try to avoid courting news and politics content creators because the topics aren't worth the scrutiny and integrity risks that come along with policing them.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: