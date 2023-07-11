Amazon Prime Days partners with Priceline to give members even more savings.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report is finding a new way to set itself apart from retail rivals Walmart+ and Target Circle during a summer sale season all three retail giants are participating in.

Amazon began its summer sale spectacular Amazon Prime Days in celebration of how long Amazon had been in business, and apparently it made enough of an impact on the other retailers, they joined in to create some competition that leaves shoppers as the clear winners.

DON'T MISS: Chipotle Finally Gives Up On a Failed Idea

Walmart (WMT) - Get Free Report joined in with its membership sale that encompasses the Amazon Prime Days sale dates. Walmart+ is a shopping membership like Amazon Prime, and it offers special deals to its members. Walmart+ is $98 for one year’s subscription or $13 a month. Walmart+ Week Sale is through July 13.

Target (TGT) - Get Free Report is also competing for summer retail sales. Last year Target ran Target Deal Days, which was open to all its customers. This year Target is running its summer sale differently, it is only for Target Circle members. On the plus side, Target Circle membership costs shoppers nothing, zero, nada. So, when comparing which retailer to shop, consumers can spend nothing to get the deals if they just sign up and save. Target Circle Days is through July 15.

Walmart went a step further than both Amazon and Target when creating is summer sale, and it first opened its deals to Walmart+ members only, but then it opens the savings to all Walmart customers, even if they are not Walmart+ members.

Amazon Raises the Bar

Amazon has some decent competition with Target and Walmart coming after it, but it brought out a spectacular addition that came out of left field, and there is nothing Target or Walmart can do to compete with it.

Amazon might cost more than Walmart+ at $139 a month or $14.99 a month, but it is showing how its connections can make all the difference for its Prime members this year on Amazon Prime Days July 11 and 12.

Seeing how both Target and Walmart extended their sales to start before Amazon Prime Days and end after them, Amazon proved it had something worth holding on to until the last minute to announce and Amazon Prime members will be able to go to their ‘Happy Place.’

Amazon Prime members are getting exclusive savings on travel with Booking Holdings' (BKNG) - Get Free Report Priceline. This is the first time Amazon has partnered with deals for members to save on travel, according to The Real Deal by Retail Me Not.

The unmatched travel savings at Amazon Prime Days is 20% off Hotel Express Deals. Amazon Prime members can save up to a maximum of $75 off of a purchase of $300, according to Travel Weekly.

Prime Days Has a Priceline Deal

Priceline is a discount travel company that helps travelers save money on booking their next vacation or trip. Clearly Amazon Prime members shopping during Prime Days are ready to spend some money and enjoy saving as much as possible.

The travel website is already known for its discounts of up to 60% off hotels. The gimmick for Priceline is to see prices, but not know where you will be staying until after booking and paying which is non-refundable. Customers can pick which accommodations they are looking for and Priceline does the work to find the best deals.

This type of travel booking may not work for all travelers, especially if they are looking for something very specific, and finding the discounted booking does not deliver.

It is possible to do a little homework, if you are willing to try to figure out where Priceline is trying to book your reservations and narrow down the hotel, if not figure it out completely, according to Clark.com.

Selecting specific features of a hotel on Priceline and then on any other travel website, selecting the same criteria, for example neighborhood, free breakfast, Wi-Fi, pool, airport shuttle, valet parking, gym the more you choose the easier it is to narrow it down by location and which hotels have the exact same accommodations.

If you are a traveler just looking for good deals, it’s much less work.