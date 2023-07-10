Upgrade Your TV With a Fire TV Stick 4K Max For 55% Off

We’re just two days away from Prime Day 2023--Amazon’s 48-hour members-only shopping event that offers thousands upon thousands of discounts across nearly every product category on the site. In typical fashion, you don’t need to wait until the event to kick off to save officially.

You can save on a new stick vacuum to make cleaning less of a chore, score AirPods Pro for a hefty amount off, and even save on a weekender bag perfect for quick trips. Of course, since it’s (AMZN) - Get Free Report Amazon Prime Day, you can also save on devices made by the online giant. And Amazon’s most-powerful Fire TV Stick is a massive 55% off, which brings it down to the lowest price ever.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max can easily tackle streaming and is just $25--A whopping $300 off the $55 MSRP. You’ll need to be a Prime member to score this, but if you aren’t signed up, you can score a 30-day free trial here.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max, $25 (was $55) at Amazon

The main benefit of any Fire TV Stick is its ability to make any television smarter. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max plugs into the back of the TV via an HDMI port and connects via USB-C for power. In some cases, that can be plugged into the TV’s USB port, or Amazon includes a wall plug in the box.

Then just power it up, sign in via your Amazon account, and you’re off to the races. You’ll see the Fire TV OS interface with easy access to all things Amazon, like Prime Video and Prime Music, but you can also rent or buy TV movies from Amazon directly and ask Alexa for anything. Even better, though, you can download apps for all the major players in the streaming industry. Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+, Netflix, Max, YouTube, Starz, and countless others are available.

As the name hints, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max will stream content up to a 4K resolution and support key standards like HDR. That’s handy if you have a 4K television now; if you don’t, it can still be used if you ever get a new TV.

Unlike the standard Fire TV Stick, the 4K Max delivers an incredibly zippy task that should never leave you waiting. It’s powered by an Octa-Core process with four 2.2GHz cores and four 2.0GHz cores--plus it comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The latter is plenty for storing an abundance of apps.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max also scales for streaming games from the Luna service and those downloaded from the app store. You can easily connect a gaming controller via Bluetooth.

The box includes an Alexa Voice Remote complete with TV controllers, which lets you simplify your home entertainment setup and not clutter it with a ton of remotes. It’s pretty close to a hands-free control, asides from the task of holding down the Alexa button on the remote.

If you’re after an entirely hands-free experience, go for the latest Fire TV Cube. It has built-in far-field microphones, so you can ask Alexa to turn the TV on and play something. It also acts like an Echo Dot and can be used for any Alexa questions.

Still, at just $25 with free, fast shipping for Prime members, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max packs tremendous value. Whether you’ve been considering getting a streaming stick for a while or using an older Fire TV Stick that is beginning to show its age, now is a great time to upgrade or get your first streaming device.

