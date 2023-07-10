PGA Tour Policy Board Member Resigns Due to Concern Over Saudi PIF, LIV Deal

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Phoenix to show compliance with court order to clear 'The Zone' homeless encampment Weaving a culture: Navajo artists at Folklife Festival mix art, history Phoenix plans to give up to 600 unclaimed firearms to Ukraine police, some lawmakers object Community in Brief: CV Coffee with Cops set for July 26 YCSO reports two fatalities in 24 hours North Star Youth Partnership Teens’ Closet founder Krystal Koons retires this week Petitions on Prescott Rodeo Grounds up for City Council review Still time to sign up for Prescott Public Library Adult Summer Reading YCSO seeking missing/abducted infant CATCH 22 — Day 9: Law enforcement seeks fugitive on sexual conduct with a minor warrants

Subscribe Now
Monday, July 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

PGA Tour Policy Board Member Resigns Due to Concern Over Saudi PIF, LIV Deal

Colin Salao
Originally Published: July 10, 2023 4:32 p.m.

The PGA Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund partnership continues to face vitriol.

PGA Tour policy board member Randall Stephenson resigned from his position citing “serious concerns” about the tour’s partnership with the Saudi Public Investment Fund according to the Washington Post. Randall had been a member of the PGA Tour policy board for 12 years.

Stephenson’s letter, dated Saturday, July 10, recognized that he cannot “in good conscience support” the deal given the U.S. report that said that the Saudis were responsible for the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

DON’T MISS: PGA Tour and Saudi PIF Sign Framework for Future Partnership

The approval of the 10-member policy board that Stephenson is stepping away from is the initial step needed in order for the partnership to be finalized.

“I hope, as this board moves forward, it will comprehensively rethink its governance model and keep its options open to evaluate alternative sources of capital beyond the current framework agreement,” Stephenson said in his letter.

More Sports Business:

Stephenson indicated in his letter that he had planned to resign less than a week after the shocking announcement of the partnership between the PGA Tour and the LIV Tour’s backer on June 6. He decided to stay on longer due to the medical leave filed by PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

Monahan announced on Friday, July 7, that he will make his return on July 17.

The PGA Tour and its partnership with the PIF is currently under investigation by congress. The PGA Tour to testify on Tuesday, July 11. Jimmy Dunne, another policy board member who reportedly helped broker the deal, is expected to testify.

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers and their proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: