Pet of the Week: Stormy (Miss Kitty's Cat House)
Stormy is a 3-year-old dark gray and white gorgeous girl. She came to Miss Kitty’s because her owner was being evicted from her apartment and had no alternative for her pets. Stormy is a sweet, quiet kitty who loves to be on your lap and even likes belly rubs. She likes to play and has a cute prance to her steps. She’s got a very unique dark gray diamond on her face — absolutely stunning! Come and meet this sweet girl!
To meet Stormy, call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.
Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.
