Pet of the Week: Daisy (Yavapai Humane Society)
Meet Daisy, a sweet deaf dog who listens with her eyes, captivating your heart with every gaze and promising you a lifetime of unconditional love, happiness, tail wagging, fun, endless cuddles, and “FUR-ever” friendship.
Daisy is an American Pit Bull / Terrier Mix who’s almost 8 years old and came in as a stray in April. She is absolutely precious, friendly, loves being outside and needs someone who will give her the time and patience to adapt to new surroundings and routines.
She may not be able to hear you, but she’s ready to learn to communicate with you.
For more information about this precious girl, give us a call at 928-445-2666. She is special, and she needs someone special... is it you?
Information and photo provided by Yavapai Humane Society.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Man shoots, kills home-intruding bear near Spruce Mountain
- Revised plans submitted for Plaza Hotel on Whiskey Row in downtown Prescott
- State: Pilot Fire in northwestern Yavapai County likely long-duration blaze
- CAFMA announces death of engineer Payton Parra
- Prescott initiates 603-acre annexation in Deep Well Ranch, conducts initial public hearing
- YCSO reports two fatalities in 24 hours
- Luke Bryan Details 'Frustrating' Experience Teaching His Son to Drive
- Prescott Valley gears up for bigger, better 4th of July celebration at Civic Center
- Catch 22 — Day 2: Fugitive wanted for kidnapping, and aggravated assault domestic violence
- Suspect arrested after domestic altercation leads to shooting
- Former SNL Star Fires Back On Garth Brooks' Bud Light Stance
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- DeSantis Takes a New Shot at Disney (Beyond Disney World)
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Man shoots, kills home-intruding bear near Spruce Mountain
- This Is the Best Nut for Brain Health, According to a Neurologist and Alzheimer's Expert
- YCSO seeks possible witness in homicide of Coyote Springs man
- Prescott’s annual fireworks, celebration scheduled at Watson Lake Saturday, July 1
- Delta Flight Canceled After Pilot's Arrest Ahead of Scheduled Takeoff
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: