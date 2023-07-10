Pet of the Week: Daisy (Yavapai Humane Society)

Meet Daisy, a sweet deaf dog who listens with her eyes, captivating your heart with every gaze and promising you a lifetime of unconditional love, happiness, tail wagging, fun, endless cuddles, and “FUR-ever” friendship.

Daisy is an American Pit Bull / Terrier Mix who’s almost 8 years old and came in as a stray in April. She is absolutely precious, friendly, loves being outside and needs someone who will give her the time and patience to adapt to new surroundings and routines.

She may not be able to hear you, but she’s ready to learn to communicate with you.

For more information about this precious girl, give us a call at 928-445-2666. She is special, and she needs someone special... is it you?

Information and photo provided by Yavapai Humane Society.