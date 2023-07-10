Pet of the Week: Bonnie (United Animal Friends)

Calm, loving and sweet accurately describe Bonnie. She came to United Animal Friends after weaning her puppies and she is ready for a new life! She is gentle and playful with other dogs and is good with cats, too. Bonnie is housetrained, walks well on leash, and rides perfectly in a car.

A Boxer/Beagle mix, Bonnie weighs about 45 pounds. If you are interested in adopting this friendly and affectionate girl, visit https://unitedanimalfriends.org/adoptable-dogs/ and click on the “Apply for Adoption” button on Bonnie’s page. To ensure the best fit, UAF conducts a home visit to meet other pets and verify a safe, secure yard.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.