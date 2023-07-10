More Consumers Than Not Live Paycheck To Paycheck, Report Finds

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Phoenix to show compliance with court order to clear 'The Zone' homeless encampment Weaving a culture: Navajo artists at Folklife Festival mix art, history Phoenix plans to give up to 600 unclaimed firearms to Ukraine police, some lawmakers object Community in Brief: CV Coffee with Cops set for July 26 YCSO reports two fatalities in 24 hours North Star Youth Partnership Teens’ Closet founder Krystal Koons retires this week Petitions on Prescott Rodeo Grounds up for City Council review Still time to sign up for Prescott Public Library Adult Summer Reading YCSO seeking missing/abducted infant CATCH 22 — Day 9: Law enforcement seeks fugitive on sexual conduct with a minor warrants

Subscribe Now
Monday, July 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

More Consumers Than Not Live Paycheck To Paycheck, Report Finds

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: July 10, 2023 4:33 p.m.

57% of U.S. consumers said they were living paycheck to paycheck in May 2023, according to a recent report from LendingClub in partnership with PYMNTS. While this figure is stark, it represents a drop from 61% the month prior. It comes as inflation continues to decline after hitting a high of 9.1% in June 2022.

TheStreet's J.D. Durkin sat down with LendingClub Money Expert Alia Dudum to break down these findings and to discuss her top money management tips.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: The report also finds 57% of consumers are currently living paycheck to paycheck, at least as of the month of May. That figure is down, however, from 61% the month before. What do we think is behind that?

ALIA DUDUM: We think that consumers are adjusting to inflationary pressures, and so they're able to manage their money. They're starting to live within their means. That said, wages aren't keeping pace with inflation. So there's a lot at play there. But for now, it seems like a lot of consumers are living within their means and able to save a little bit more. And so we aren't seeing them bridge the gap. And again, living paycheck to paycheck doesn't necessarily mean that people aren't able to finance their lives. It just means that they're bridging the gap. So they are making just enough to pay their bills today and have a little bit, not a ton, left over for savings.

J.D. DURKIN: Alia, there is at least a bit more optimism out there throughout analysts that perhaps we can avoid a pretty bad recession. Right, there's still some sense that maybe if we do hit a recessionary environment, it might be more mild than previously thought. There's more confidence that perhaps the Fed can stick this so-called ‘soft landing.’ How does that reality work itself into your expectations on how any of these figures may hopefully be a little bit easier on Americans moving forward, let's say the back half of 2023?

ALIA DUDUM: Yeah so I mean, what we saw last year in 2022 during the holiday season is in anticipation of inflation, consumers were wanting to spend less during the holiday season knowing that they would spend more for the goods and services that we purchased. And that was a trend that we saw. And I think we'll continue to see that for this next half of the year. People really are watching their money. They're making sure that they have enough to pay their bills, that they are able to save a little bit left over. There's also a lot of unknowns, right? Student loans are going to resume in a few months. And so at the end of the day, we're going to see a lot of people have to service some of these debt obligations that have been postponed for quite some time. So we'll see how that plays out.

J.D. DURKIN: Finally, as a money expert, any other top tips for best managing your money, especially given the understandable challenges and the headwinds that a lot of people find themselves in?

Yeah, really, I mean, at the end of the day, it's really about budgeting. So if you don't have a budget, start creating one now so that you can accurately understand how much money you have coming in and where everything is going out. If you do feel like there is going to be tough times ahead. Save, save, save now. You can really just do it automatically without thinking about it. Set up those alerts so that it's automatically withdrawn from your paycheck and just plan. Right? It's a good opportunity when there isn't an emergency to look at your coverage, assess what you're covered for, and make sure that you make any adjustments so that when you're in an emergency, you're not going through the process with your providers to understand what you're covered, what's covered and what's not.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: